Sharmila Tagore requests paparazzi to be a bit more sensitive towards grandson Taimur

MUMBAI: The youngest Nawab of the Pataudi family -Taimur Ali Khan, enjoys a crazy fan following among social media and Bollywood celebrities. The paparazzi, too, leaves no chance of treating fans to his regular glimpses. Well, this has been the case from the time he was born. Tim, as everyone lovingly calls him, pops up on our social media feeds at least once every day. This, however, has left his grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore in concern.

In an exclusive interview, she revealed how while Taimur is too young to understand all the attention that he is getting now, it may affect him as he grows up. She further requested the media to be a bit sensitive towards him.

Sharmila said, "I must confess I’m worried about him a bit. We in this family have all had our share of media attention. They place you on a pedestal and then suddenly drop you. At the moment Taimur is not affected because he’s too young to understand what’s going on. But later when he’s older and if the attention is taken away he might get affected. So we are a little concerned. But as Sara said, what can we do about it? Frankly, without the media, we are not alive in today’s day and age.".

The veteran asked then appealed by adding, "He’s innocent and he’s young…Let’s hope he won’t be adversely affected. I’d like to request the media to be a bit more sensitive to him. Otherwise, what can we do?”.

Speaking about Sara Ali Khan, Sharmila said that she is extremely proud of how the Kedarnath actress has turned out to be. Right from her interviews to her performances, everything has left Sharmila awestruck. "She’s never tongue-tied. And how well she stood up for her father on Karan Johar’s show I am really proud of her.", said the actress.

