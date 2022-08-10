Shehnaaz Gill turns 29; This is how the actress celebrated her B’day

MUMBAI : Actress Shehnaaz Gill celebrates her birthday on the 27th of January and is turning 29. She is getting a lot of love from the industry and her fans and she took to her social media to give a glimpse into her birthday celebration.

We can see Shenaaz’s brother Shehbaaz in the video and actor Varun Sharma is present too with some other friends. The diva is dressed in a multi-colored co-ord and she captioned the video saying, “A year older… Happy Birthday to me! #Blessed #Gratitude ”

The actress also shared a video of her grand parents who wish her a very happy birthday and she wrote, “the most adorable feeling to receive blessings & wishes from my grandparents through a video ”

Shehnaaz has gained a lot of popularity after stint in Bigg Boss 13 and she made her debut as an actress in the Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal. She also starred in Honsla Rakh that starred Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. The actress also runs her own chat show called ‘Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill’.

