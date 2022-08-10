Shehzada gets postponed, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version to release on YouTube; KRK has THIS to say about it

MUMBAI :Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada is a remake of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The original Telugu movie was a blockbuster at the box office, and its Hindi version has already premiered on TV. Manish Shah of Goldmines Telefilms has the rights of the film’s Hindi dubbed version and he also wanted the Hindi dubbed version of the film to release in theatres, but that didn’t happen.

Now, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi dubbed version will be out on YouTube on 2nd February 2023. We all know that KRK (Kamaal R Khan) is known for sharing his views on Twitter, and he has also tweeted about Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi version being premiered on YouTube.

He tweeted, “Mr. Manish is advertising for many days now that he will post original Telugu film (Hindi Dub) of #shehzada in YouTube on 2nd February. It is look like a trick to blackmail producer #BhushanKumar to get money. But Bhushan is not ready to pay anything at all.”

KRK had also posted about Shehzada being postponed. He had tweeted, “Producer Bhushan Kumar thinks that film #Shehzada should release on 17 February 2023 to compete with English Film #AntManAndTheWasp instead of releasing solo on 10th Feb. While Film #Selfiee is releasing on next Friday 24th February 2023. Fair enough.”



Well, apart from Drishyam 2, no remakes did well at the box office in 2022. Now, it will be interesting to see what response Shehzada will get at the box office.

Do you think that Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo’s Hindi dubbed version will affect Shehzada’s collection? Let us know in the comments below...

