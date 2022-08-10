While Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is enjoying a lot of success, Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada release date postponed

MUMBAI :Ever since Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan released last week on the 25th of January, it has been breaking many records and is a massive success at the box office. The film has earned over Rs. 500 crores and is still increasing. While the Pathaan team is enjoying this success, the makers of Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada have decided to postpone their movie’s release.

The film was earlier slated to release on 10th February, but now it has been postponed to release on 17th February. Shehzada stars Kartik Aaryan in the lead role and Kriti Sanon opposite him.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is all set to break records at the domestic and overseas box office. The film has collected Rs. 542 crores gross worldwide in only 5 days. Pathaan hit one more Rs. 100 crores+ on its 5th day itself as it registered a net of Rs. 60.75 crores in India (Hindi – Rs. 58.50, All dubbed versions – Rs. 2.25 crores), which took the India gross to Rs. 70 crores. The overseas gross on 5th day is at Rs. 42 crores ($5.13 million), which takes the total collection to Rs. 112 crores gross on its 4th day of release. In 5 days, Pathaan has recorded $25.42 million (207.2 crores) in only the overseas territories. This is a big achievement for the film.

Pathaan even managed to cross the Rs. 250 crores nett mark in India in only five days with Rs. 280 crore nett already, making it the fastest Hindi film to enter the Rs. 250 crores club in 5 days! This is also the only Hindi film to register Rs. 50 crore+ on 4 days only within five days of being released. Hence all of YRF’s spy-universe films have been blockbusters.

Credits : India TV News