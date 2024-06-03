From Shershaah to Yodha: Sidharth Malhotra transforms into an Action Hero.

Yodha

MUMBAI: After his award-winning portrayal in Shershaah (2021), Sidharth Malhotra finds his niche in action-packed roles, with Mission Majnu (2023), Indian Police Force, and now Yodha. Unlike the real-life portrayal of the war hero in Shershaah, Yodha ventures into a fictitious world, exploring the dilemmas of saving oneself or countrymen in a high-stakes hijack thriller. 

Directed by debutants Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the film also stars Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani, showcasing a suspended officer from the special unit, Yodha Task Force, battling hijackers in tense aircraft settings. 

Months of meticulous planning preceded the action-packed sequences, with choreographer Craig Macrae designing knife techniques and hand-to-hand combat for tight spaces. Malhotra's six-month preparation included a rigorous fitness regimen, embodying the lithe frame essential for the role. Malhotra’s dedication to physical training and meticulous preparation ensured seamless execution on set. 

Ojha says the action required months of meticulous planning. "We storyboarded the idea to the finest detail. Then, a fight choreographer sat with us and added to it. When Sidharth entered the scene, he first did the action on a mock set," he recalls.

However, Yodha isn't just about adrenaline-pumping action. Co-director Ambre says they crafted Malhotra's character Arun as a family man. "Arun is a true soldier. He has an ailing mother, a loving wife, and a family man, but still, the nation comes first for him. When his patriotism is questioned, something changes in him."
 

Shershaah Sidharth Malhotra Mission Majnu Indian Police Force Sagar Ambre Pushkar Ojha Craig Macrae Arun Yodha TellyChakkar
