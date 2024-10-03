Shilpa Shetty opens up on attempts made by wealthy men to ‘WOO’ her and reacts to critics alleging financial motives behind her marriage

Shilpa most recently starred in the online series Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. Vivek Oberoi and Sidharth Malhotra are also featured. Tara Shetty, the Chief of Delhi Police's Special Cell and a former ATS chief from Gujarat, was the character she portrayed.
Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty, who made her acting debut in 1993's Baazigar, feels she was never given the credit she deserved. Thanks to her amazing acting skills, amazing dancing movements, and other qualities, the diva never passes up the opportunity to dominate millions of hearts. In her personal life, Shilpa is married to Raj Kundra, and their two lovely children, Samisha and Viaan.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty addressed critics who said she married Raj Kundra for ' money.' The actress told Zoom that Raj was supposed to be the 108th richest or youngest British Indian when they were married, which is fantastic.

"But I think people also forgot to Google Shilpa Shetty, who was also very rich back then. I'm richer today, and I pay all my income tax bills, GST, and everything.”

The actress went on to say that despite her husband's wealth, money had never been her deciding factor in life. “And, by the way, there were richer people than him who were wooing me at the time. But money has never really been the deciding factor in my life for anything," Shilpa concluded.

