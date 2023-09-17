Shocking! Shilpa Shetty revealed none of the bigger banners cast her in the 90s; says ‘I’m surviving because of my songs’

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty, who made her acting debut in 1993's Baazigar, feels she was never given the credit she deserved. In a recent interview, Shilpa discussed how she was only cast in attractive roles and was never considered for major motion pictures. The actor also admitted that there were instances when movie producers failed to pay her what was owed.

Shilpa remarked in an interview with Siddharth Kanan for the promotion of her forthcoming movie Sukhee, “I never got the tag of an actor. I always got relegated or rather typecast into being just a glamorous actor, which is also a great niche to have because today I can proudly say that I can do this (pointing towards the poster of her upcoming film Sukhee), but can you become glamorous? Being glamorous is aspirational and it’s ok as long as you can carve your niche. I can say proudly that I picked from whatever was offered to me and I survived.”

Shilpa entered the list of top Bollywood actresses following the box office success of the 1994 movie Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The actress, however, feels that she was never given a role that would truly showcase her acting abilities.

Shilpa said, “I have had a long career with so many lows that I used to wonder, ‘Why didn’t I get offered this role or why was I never offered a film with big banners?’ Whatever I have achieved is by working in small films with big actors. I did small characters and no matter whether my films worked or not, all my songs were hits. I am surviving because of my songs.”

However, the performer claims she has "never worked for money" and made a comeback in 2021 with the comedy-drama Hungama 2. She remembered, “There are films of the 90s which I worked in, and the producers would say, ‘Oh, we incurred losses.’ So, I didn’t get the remaining fees also. That time was very different.”

The following movie starring Shilpa Shetty is Sukhee, set for release on September 22.

