Shocking! Shilpa Shetty revealed none of the bigger banners cast her in the 90s; says ‘I’m surviving because of my songs’

Shilpa entered the list of top Bollywood actresses following the box office success of the 1994 movie Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The actress, however, feels that she was never given a role that would truly showcase her acting abilities.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 19:15
movie_image: 
Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI: Actress Shilpa Shetty, who made her acting debut in 1993's Baazigar, feels she was never given the credit she deserved. In a recent interview, Shilpa discussed how she was only cast in attractive roles and was never considered for major motion pictures. The actor also admitted that there were instances when movie producers failed to pay her what was owed.

Shilpa remarked in an interview with Siddharth Kanan for the promotion of her forthcoming movie Sukhee, “I never got the tag of an actor. I always got relegated or rather typecast into being just a glamorous actor, which is also a great niche to have because today I can proudly say that I can do this (pointing towards the poster of her upcoming film Sukhee), but can you become glamorous? Being glamorous is aspirational and it’s ok as long as you can carve your niche. I can say proudly that I picked from whatever was offered to me and I survived.”

Also read: 'Kantara' took me back to my roots, says Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa entered the list of top Bollywood actresses following the box office success of the 1994 movie Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The actress, however, feels that she was never given a role that would truly showcase her acting abilities.

Shilpa said, “I have had a long career with so many lows that I used to wonder, ‘Why didn’t I get offered this role or why was I never offered a film with big banners?’ Whatever I have achieved is by working in small films with big actors. I did small characters and no matter whether my films worked or not, all my songs were hits. I am surviving because of my songs.”

However, the performer claims she has "never worked for money" and made a comeback in 2021 with the comedy-drama Hungama 2. She remembered, “There are films of the 90s which I worked in, and the producers would say, ‘Oh, we incurred losses.’ So, I didn’t get the remaining fees also. That time was very different.”

The following movie starring Shilpa Shetty is Sukhee, set for release on September 22.

Also read: Shocking! Shilpa Shetty avoids remarking on husband Raj Kundra’s biopic; Says ‘I don’t have a role in it"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Indian Express

Shilpa Shetty Kundra India's Best Dancer 3 thumkas Sony Entertainment Television Tyohaaron Ka Tyohaar Badshah Norbu Tamang Shivam Wankhade Tushar Shetty Vaibhav Chura ke dil mera Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/17/2023 - 19:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has turned out to be one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of this year. It...
Wow! Ananya Panday talks about her beautiful bond with Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, check it out
MUMBAI: Actress Ananya Panday is currently basking in the success of her latest release Dream Girl 2, wherein she...
Looking elegant and classy is a real labour of love. Do you know how much the attire of the leading ladies of Star Plus weighs?
MUMBAI: The red carpet of the Star Parivaar Awards was an extravagant and glittery event. From Rupali Ganguly, Pranali...
What! Jawan crosses 400 Crores, on its way to beat Gadar 2's record?
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's new movie Jawan released on September 7, 2023 and in no time, it became one of the highest...
Aww! Ridhi Dogra calls Jawan’s director Atee an “Absolute Gift!”, Read on to know why
MUMBAI:  Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated action-thriller film Jawan hit the big screens today in Hindi, Tamil, and...
What! Anurag Kashyap says he was ghosted from ‘Tere Naam’ after he made this request to Salman Khan
MUMBAI: Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars of the country, and he has a huge fan following. The actor started...
Recent Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia Bhatt
Woah! Jawan writer reveals about Shah Rukh Khan insisting on keeping the Alia Bhatt dialogue
Ananya
Wow! Ananya Panday talks about her beautiful bond with Jahnvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, check it out
Jawan
What! Jawan crosses 400 Crores, on its way to beat Gadar 2's record?
Ridhi Dogra
Aww! Ridhi Dogra calls Jawan’s director Atee an “Absolute Gift!”, Read on to know why
Anurag
What! Anurag Kashyap says he was ghosted from ‘Tere Naam’ after he made this request to Salman Khan
Sanjay
Really! Sanjay Gupta on the success of Gadar 2 and Jawan, “yeh chaar din ki chandni hai”, Read on to know why he said that