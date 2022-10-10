Shocker! Karan Johar Leaves Twitter; bids the social media platform a Goodbye

MUMBAI : Also read: Wow! This is what Karan Johar had to say about Erica Fernandes, Check out

Social media has become the pinnacle of popularity and communication and every celebrity, public figure is leaning on to it to maintain relevance and presence and remain connected with people around.

Now, in a shocking move, Karan Johar has announced his decision to leave social media platform Twitter. He tweeted on Monday about the same and said that he is creating ‘space for more positive energies’.

Celebrities are constantly under the scrutiny of the public and Karan Johar recently had to go through a lot of slamming, and criticism over his notorious talk show Koffee With Karan. He was trolled brutally for multiple reasons.

Be it mentioning Alia Bhatt in his episodes, nepotism, etc. he received heat from all sides. Whether his decision was connected to this can’t be said, but as of now, Karan Johar is off Twitter.

His tweet reads, “Making space for more positive energies only and this is step one towards that. Goodbye Twitter!”

On the work front, Karan Johar recently gave Bollywood a big success with his film Brahmastra and the film brought in Rs. 199 crores at the box-office. He is also gearing up for his directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.

Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: What! These Celebs took a jibe at Karan Johar’s popular chat show

Credits: E Times, Times of India

Des: Celebrities are constantly under the scrutiny of the public and Karan Johar recently had to go through a lot of slamming, and criticism over his notorious talk show Koffee With Karan. He was trolled brutally for multiple reasons.