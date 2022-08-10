Wow! This is what Karan Johar had to say about Erica Fernandes, Check out

MUMBAI : Erica Fernandes has been the talk of the town for her fashion game and flawless acting skills. The diva loves to experiment with different outfits.

The actress is considered one of the best actresses on television and she has a massive fan following.

Erica has been part of many music videos, the last one being with Harshad Chopda and Rohman Shawl, and the audiences loved their chemistry.

The actress has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her. They keep showering a lot of love on her.

Erica started her career at a very early stage of her life and she was barely 16 when she started to model.

She participated in many pageants and won some titles too! After that, she was part of many South movies as an actress and has some successful films in her kitty.

And then she ventured into television with the show 'Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi' and her character Dr. Sonakshi became a household name.

Post that, she also essayed the famous role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She was last seen in the show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Season 3, where she reprised her role of Dr Sonakshi Bose.

These days the actress is busy doing photo shoots and music videos and the fans are super excited to see her.

ALSO READ : Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea!

Erica will be seen with Lakshay Kapoor in a music video and during a media interaction, Karan spoke about Erica where he said that he is thankful to the actress for being a stunning star to do this project and bringing so much light to it.

Well, there is no doubt that Erica is one of the most loved actresses on television and fans have missed watching her on television.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.



ALSO READ : Pathetic! Sanaya Irani REVEALS she got a lot of mean comments about her appearance; says 'People looked at me and said white cockroach or lizard'



