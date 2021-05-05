Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea! 

MUMBAI: Speculations have been rife about Sanaya Irani participating in the upcoming edition of Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK). However, setting the record straight, the actress tells us that she isn’t a part of the reality show. She says, “Yes, I was in discussion with the makers, but I can’t take part in it because I suffer from vertigo. Apparently, they tried to work things around it, but I was clear that there are some things I will not do. I am approached every year, but I don’t think I can ever be a part of it.”

While she can’t participate in KKK due to her health condition, she is averse to participating in another talked-about reality show, Bigg Boss (BB). She says, “It’s not my cup of tea and I hope that I never have to do BB in life. I would do it only when I need the money, which fortunately isn’t the case yet. I think people become meaner when they are inside the house and become best friends once they are out. It makes me wonder what went wrong inside the house. The contestants are prompted to have an opinion, but that’s actually prodding them to be at loggerheads. I don’t want to be in a house for three months and fight with people. Having said that, contestants have become so smart that they know they have to give content or else they will be evicted. You can’t step back when you have agreed to be in a race. But to go with this intention ki main toh ladai karunga hi kyunki yahi content hai is wrong. There is so much one can do to entertain the audience rather than fight and bicker all the time. I loved the way Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik conducted themselves in the last season.”

With the two reality shows out of the list, what’s next for the actress, on the work front? Sanaya says, “I don’t want to say that I won’t take up a project on TV, but at this point, I want to explore the OTT space. I want to do something different and I am not getting that opportunity on TV. I need to grow as an artiste and keep the fire inside me burning.”

