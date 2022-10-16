Shocker! When Ashutosh Gowariker made it clear to Karan Johar that he didn’t like his film K3G

MUMBAI: Also read: Koffee With Karan 7: What! Karan Johar trolled for talking about celeb’s sex lives, filmmaker says, “I'm almost amused”

Karan Johar recently made it to the headlines over his goodbye to Twitter. He is currently enjoying the success of Brahmastra and is also in talks for the upcoming season of his notorious talk show- Koffee With Karan.

Recently, a throwback clip came to light where Karan was talking about how Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker called him, only to tell him how he disliked his film K3G.

Karan has maintained that he doesn’t tell the truth if he hasn’t liked a particular film at a preview screening. He had maintained in an interview how nothing could be done a day prior to the film’s release and it’s best to not deflate another filmmaker’s morale.

However, his contemporary Ashutosh believed differently. In an interview that reportedly ages six years now, Karan narrated how he was stunned about Ashutosh’s phone call on the eve of Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’s release.

He said, “It was the year of Lagaan… it was also the year of Dil Chahta Hai, the year of Chandni Bar, of Gadar… it was a defining year in Hindi Cinema. And I was vulnerable at that time, it was a 51 crore film which is equivalent to 150 crores now.”

He added about the expectations and anxiety and how a day after the previews, he got a call from Ashutosh. The filmmaker said that Ashutosh went on like, “Karan, where are you? I just saw your film! I didn’t like it at all.”

“I thought the earth below me would open up and I would jump right in. I said, ‘oh you didn’t like it?’ And he said, ‘Not at all’!” Karan went to enquire if nothing worked for him and got it affirmed by his contemporary.

