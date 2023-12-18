Shocking! Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's Brother-in-law’s car meets an accident in Mumbai, Although the actor wasn’t inside it; Reports!

On November 25, Aayush was seen attending the birthday party of his father-in-law, scriptwriter Salim Khan. "Happy 89th Birthday Dad," Arpita Khan wrote beside a photo she posted on Instagram of the birthday festivities.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 10:06
movie_image: 
Aayush Sharma

MUMBAI: Despite not being in the car at the time, actor Aayush Sharma's car was recently involved in an accident in Mumbai. A Poular news portal claims that Aayush's driver was on his way to the gas station when the incident happened.

(Also read: Really! Aayush Sharma breaks silence on why he has been doing so few films, “build a wall around myself…”)

The other vehicle, allegedly driven by a drunken man, crashed with Aayush's car. The event took place close to Khar Gymkhana. According to reports by the Popular News portal, the drunk bike rider struck Aayush's car and attempted to leave the scene.

With fast action, the Khar Police Station captured the bike rider and filed a formal complaint against him. It appears that the driver of the actor managed to get out of the incident unharmed.

On November 25, Aayush was seen attending the birthday party of his father-in-law, scriptwriter Salim Khan. "Happy 89th Birthday Dad," Arpita Khan wrote beside a photo she posted on Instagram of the birthday festivities.

Salim was photographed with Helen, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan, Nirvan, his eldest son Sohail Khan, and his first wife Salma Khan. Salman was seen posing with Atul Agnihotri, Aayush, Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira, and Arpita in the photo.

Ruslaan is an action thriller that Aayush will appear in. It will be released in theaters on January 12, 2024. The film is helmed by director Karan L. Butani and produced by KK Radhamohan, stars debutante actor Sushrii Mishraa with Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade. Aayush stated that he thinks "Ruslaan" would open doors for a new direction in his cinematic career, according to the news agency.

He made his Bollywood debut in the romantic comedy 'Loveyatri' (2018), co-starring with Warina Hussain, who was making her debut. Salman Khan produced and Abhiraj Maniawala directed the film, which was not well received by the public and had a mediocre run at the box office. He co-starred with Salman Khan in the 2021 movie 'Antim,' which was his most recent appearance.

(Also read: Really! Aayush Sharma breaks silence on why he has been doing so few films, “build a wall around myself…”)

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- News 18

Aayusha Sharma Antim: The Final Truth LoveYatri RUSLAAN Mahima Makwana Warina Hussain Arpita Khan Salman Khan Movie News Bollywood News Bollywood actors Bollywood actresses TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 10:06

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Matthew Perry turned "angry and mean” days before his death; Nicotine lollipops and Ketamine linked to changes in his behavior
MUMBAI: A female friend of the late actor Mathew Perry claimed that because he had been receiving testosterone shots,...
Shocking! Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's Brother-in-law’s car meets an accident in Mumbai, Although the actor wasn’t inside it; Reports!
MUMBAI: Despite not being in the car at the time, actor Aayush Sharma's car was recently involved in an accident in...
Spoiler Alert! Barsatein's Rain Romance: Reyansh and Aaradhna's Love to Bloom Amidst the Downpour!
MUMBAI: Brace yourselves for an enchanting twist in Balaji Telefilms' Sony TV serial Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, as...
Fascinating! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film gets 5:55 Am at Mumbai's Gaiety Cinema on its first day of release; Details inside!
MUMBAI: Dunki, starring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Shah Rukh Khan, is scheduled to premiere on big screens on...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drama Unfolds: Armaan's Heartfelt Search for Abhira Leaves Ruhi Stunned!
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) takes an intense turn as Armaan, played by Shehzada Dhami, makes...
Spoiler Alert! Barsatein Thriller Unfolds: Aaradhna Confronts Ghostly Apparitions, Seeks Help from Psychiatrist!
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Barsatein takes a mysterious turn as Aaradhna, played by Shivangi Joshi, grapples with unsettling...
Recent Stories
Aayush Sharma
Shocking! Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's Brother-in-law’s car meets an accident in Mumbai, Although the actor wasn’t inside it; Reports!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Dunki
Fascinating! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film gets 5:55 Am at Mumbai's Gaiety Cinema on its first day of release; Details inside!
Kangna
Uff! These clicks of actress Kangna Sharma are too hot to handle
Deepika
Must Read! Check out these actors who did not charge any money for their role
Akshaye
What! Not Akshaye Khanna, but this actor was the first choice of the movie Ittefaq
Shahid
Candid! Shahid Kapoor gives credit to his wife Mira for convincing him to take on 'Kabir Singh' character; She calls ‘people love to see him in messed-up characters’
Sharmila
Really! Sharmila Tagore opens up about how her decisions of wearing a bikini, getting married and having children went against her