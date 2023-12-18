Shocking! Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's Brother-in-law’s car meets an accident in Mumbai, Although the actor wasn’t inside it; Reports!

MUMBAI: Despite not being in the car at the time, actor Aayush Sharma's car was recently involved in an accident in Mumbai. A Poular news portal claims that Aayush's driver was on his way to the gas station when the incident happened.

The other vehicle, allegedly driven by a drunken man, crashed with Aayush's car. The event took place close to Khar Gymkhana. According to reports by the Popular News portal, the drunk bike rider struck Aayush's car and attempted to leave the scene.

With fast action, the Khar Police Station captured the bike rider and filed a formal complaint against him. It appears that the driver of the actor managed to get out of the incident unharmed.

On November 25, Aayush was seen attending the birthday party of his father-in-law, scriptwriter Salim Khan. "Happy 89th Birthday Dad," Arpita Khan wrote beside a photo she posted on Instagram of the birthday festivities.

Salim was photographed with Helen, Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan, Nirvan, his eldest son Sohail Khan, and his first wife Salma Khan. Salman was seen posing with Atul Agnihotri, Aayush, Arbaaz, Sohail, Alvira, and Arpita in the photo.

Ruslaan is an action thriller that Aayush will appear in. It will be released in theaters on January 12, 2024. The film is helmed by director Karan L. Butani and produced by KK Radhamohan, stars debutante actor Sushrii Mishraa with Jagapathi Babu and Vidya Malavade. Aayush stated that he thinks "Ruslaan" would open doors for a new direction in his cinematic career, according to the news agency.

He made his Bollywood debut in the romantic comedy 'Loveyatri' (2018), co-starring with Warina Hussain, who was making her debut. Salman Khan produced and Abhiraj Maniawala directed the film, which was not well received by the public and had a mediocre run at the box office. He co-starred with Salman Khan in the 2021 movie 'Antim,' which was his most recent appearance.

