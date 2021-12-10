SHOCKING! Abhay Deol reveals the time when Sunny made Karan Deol cry

MUMBAI: Actor Abhay Deol recalled an incident when Sunny Deol made his 8 years old son Karan Deol cry. Karan made his debut in Bollywood with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019 which was directed by Sunny Deol. He and Sahher Bambba were in the lead role in the film.

Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan, Abhay spoke about an anecdote involving Karan. He said Sunny Deol used to bring toys for Karan every time he comes home. But one-day Sunny bhaiyya decided not to bring any toy for him. On seeing that his dad has not brought anything for him, Karan started crying. He remembered that Karan was bawling that his papa didn’t bring him anything.

Karan added "Normally when he used to come back I used to wake up before him. I used to be excited that he got something. But I woke up and was pretty disappointed during that time."

He then recalled incidents of his childhood when he bunked classes and was scolded by his parents. He said he had bunked many classes in his school days. He used to plan it in such a way that no one ever came to know about his whereabouts. He was aware of the timing when the guards used to go for their lunch at school. So, at that moment he use to change his school uniform to normal dress and jumped from the school gate. He then recalls that one day when he bunked the classes and went to see a film in the theater. While watching the movie, his mom called him many times but he didn’t answer. Thinking that his mom has understood that he is not in the school. When he returned home, he was shocked to see his dad was standing in the corridor and even he had come to know about him. Later what happened was not a nice experience he was thoroughly told off.

On the work front, Karan Deol and Abhay Deol are starring together in the movie Velle. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn. The film also features Mouni Roy, Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi, and Visshesh Tiwari.

