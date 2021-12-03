HILARIOUS! Sunny Deol mocks the 'Yaara O Yaara' dance, while Karan Deol parodies the 'Dhai Kilo Ka Haath' dialogue on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: New promos for The Kapil Sharma Show's upcoming episodes feature Sunny Deol, Karan Deol, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Vaani Kapoor. The father-son duo Sunny and Karan will be promoting their upcoming film Velle, while Ayushmann and Vaani will be promoting Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with director Abhishek Kapoor.

Kapil Sharma asks Karan which of his father, uncle Bobby Deol, and grandfather Dharmendra's dancing style he follows in the promo. Karan's father Sunny appears in an angry avatar as soon as he asks him the question. In the very next moment, we see him mocking his own legendary dance move. Sunny asks the audience if they can do "Yaara O Yaara" step better than him. We also see Karan mimicking Sunny's popular dialogue "Dhai Kilo Ka Haath" is given a new twist by him.

Meanwhile, in another episode, we see Ayushmann Khurrana horribly failing to nail a tongue twister given by Vaani Kapoor. Ayushmann and Vaani will share the screen space in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, which relates the story of a twisted love story between a gym trainer and a Zumba instructor.

Velle, on the other hand, marks Karan Deol’s second film. He made his debut with Sunny Deol directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. Karan will also feature in the upcoming film Apne 2, which will also star Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Dharmendra. The film will be directed by Anil Sharma of Gadar fame.

