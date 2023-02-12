Shocking! Abhishek Bachchan’s appearance without a wedding ring fuels divorce speculation with Aishwarya Rai; Here’s everything!

MUMBAI: In Bollywood, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are among the cutest pairs. The couple's incredible chemistry never fails to astound everyone. For the uninitiated, Abhishek and Aishwarya were married on April 20, 2007, following a brief relationship. Subsequently, on November 16, 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan into the world and began their adventure as parents. The media has been full of rumors regarding Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce for a while now. In the midst of all of this, internet users uncover a few photos of the actor that don't feature his wedding ring.

A Reddit member recently posted several pictures of Abhishek Bachchan on the discussion forum. The actor appeared in all of the pictures from his most recent appearances. "Abhishek isn't wearing his wedding ring anymore in his recent appearances, up until now he has always worn it,” the user wrote while sharing the photos. In the first photo, taken during the Omega event, Abhishek appears taking center stage. Wearing a light blue shirt, blue jeans, a tie, and a jacket, he looked dapper.

The next picture was from the special screening of Sam Bahadur. In the photo, Abhishek appears to be cuddling up to his nephew Agastya Nanda for a sweet moment. He's wearing a beige-colored pantsuit in the picture. However, Agastya looked sharp in his stylish outfit. A screen capture from one of his most recent interviews was used for the last picture. Abhishek maintained his signature lovely appearance in every photo. His missing wedding ring, though, was the center of attention.

Netizens quickly flooded the discussion thread with their clever responses to the Reddit user who had posted Abhishek's photos. Although one online user sent a comment, "They are probably separated but will not divorce. Look at shweta she is still a nanda on paper but not with her husband anymore. Ab cheating on jaya a big actress with another big actress rekha but they still didn't divorce. I think once you are married you can't divorce in their family. I mean times changed its not 70s or even 90s where divorced people were looked down on." Another one commented, "Guys they will live the same way Shweta di is living in separation but no divorce."

Abhishek Bachchan wrote Aishwarya a dry birthday wish on her 50th birthday. Furthermore, it undoubtedly fueled the rumors concerning their breakup. The actor posted a monochromatic photo of Aishwarya on Instagram, and she looks stunningly beautiful. She is featured in the photo showcasing her stunningly big eyes. "Happy Birthday!" was written by Abhishek after sharing the photo.

