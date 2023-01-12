Amazing! Amitabh Bachchan to equally split his Rs 2800+ Crore property between his two children, Abhishek and Shweta; Here’s what we know!

MUMBAI: Social media is currently talking about Big B and his real estate activities! The famous person recently disclosed at an event that his Rs 2800 crore worth of assets would be divided equally between his two children, daughter Shweta, 45, and son Abhishek, 43. The renowned actor is estimated to have a net worth of more than $400 million, or around Rs 2800 crore, by the website "The Richest."

Social media went ablaze last week with reports that Amitabh and his spouse Jaya had given their Juhu mansion as a gift, ‘Prateeksha’ to Shweta, the wife of Escorts India's chairman and managing director, Nikhil Nanda. Two separate gift deeds, signed on November 8, formalized the ownership transfer of the home valued at Rs 50.63 crore, according to documents accessed by property registration data aggregator Zapkey.com.

The star's first home in Mumbai, the bungalow in Vitthal Nagar Cooperative Housing Society is said to be situated on two plots of 674 square meters and 890.47 square meters. In the Juhu area, the Bachchan family owns three apartments.

The famous person is highly recognized for his love and fondness for his daughter. In March, Amitabh celebrated her 45th birthday by sharing some old photos of Shweta with the caption, “Happy birthday to the best daughter in the world…how beautifully you have grown..”

On October 11, the renowned actor's birthday, Shweta selected a few amusing photos of the two and posted them to Instagram. “Happy 81st Papa. Big shoes ( and hugs ) no one can ever manage to fill.”

Credit- Free Press Journal