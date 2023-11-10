Shocking! Amitabh Bachchan recalls an astonishing incident from the film Sholay set when Dharmendra fired a real gun; Says 'Main Bach Gaya'

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starred in this legendary 1975 movie, which broke box office records and forever altered the landscape of Indian cinema. Big B, aka Amitabh Bachchan, recently shared a humorous but tense anecdote from the production of the Sholay climactic scene.
MUMBAI: Among the many Bollywood films, Sholay is praised as a timeless classic that still fascinates viewers 45 years after its premiere. Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra starred in this legendary 1975 movie, which broke box office records and forever altered the landscape of Indian cinema. Big B, aka Amitabh Bachchan, recently shared a humorous but tense anecdote from the production of the Sholay climactic scene.

Preet Mohan Singh, a contestant on a recent edition of Amitabh Bachchan's popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati and a fan of the movie Sholay, was a DIG with the CRPF. Bachchan shared an almost-on-the-edge-of-your-seat incident that happened when they were filming the movie's climax as they talked about it. He described a moment where Dharmendra was supposed to pick up firearms to save Amitabh Bachchan's character, Vijay, but instead fired a genuine shot from the gun out of annoyance. Amitabh was lucky to escape unharmed because the bullet missed him.

Sholay is unique in the hearts of viewers due to its remarkable star-studded performances as well as its compelling story and ground-breaking directing by Ramesh Sippy. The movie also starred Amitabh and Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar as Thakur, and Amjad Khan as the ominous villain, Gabbar. According to Sippy, the principal performers were eager to give up their hero image to portray Gabbar since they were so attracted by the role. Amjad Khan, who stepped in for Danny Denzongpa after he had to drop out owing to commitments with Feroz Khan's film Dharmatma, proved to be the ideal Gabbar for him.

In addition to being a movie, "Sholay" also evokes strong feelings in generations of Indian film fans. The behind-the-scenes tales from this legendary film, like the Amitabh Bachchan-revealed real-life near-miss shooting incident, only serve to enhance its timeless appeal and reputation. It is undoubtedly a masterpiece that will keep everyone entertained for years to come with its complex characters, appealing dialogue, and captivating performances.  

