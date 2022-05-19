Shocking! Amy Jackson gets massively trolled over her Cannes red carpet outfit; netizens say she is Urfi Javed 2.0 and call her 'besharam'

MUMBAI: Amy Jackson is not only for the acting contribution but also for her fashion statements and fitness. Over time, we have seen some beautiful pictures of the actress on social media, which indeed grabbed the attention of fans.

We have also seen some of her posts that give us major fashion and fitness goals.

Having said that, the outfit that Amy Jackson wore at the Cannes red carpet event is grabbing some unhealthy comments.

The actress looks smoking hot in a black outfit and is getting an amazing response from fans. But there is a few set of people who do not like this outfit. They are trolling her.

Also read Latest News! Indian-British actress Amy Jackson is rumoured to be dating THIS Gossip Girl actor, deets inside



Netizens are saying that this is not an appropriate outfit for a international event. They are calling the actress 'besharam'. Some are comparing the actress with Urfi Javed, who is known for her revealing fashion sense.

What are your views on her outfit and these comments by netizens? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read ANAND to get a Remake!