Shocking! Ananya Panday gets massively trolled for her recent train trip along with Vijay Devarakonda; netizens say ‘Ab Pata Chala real struggle Kya Hota Hai’

MUMBAI : Ananya Panday is now one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. We have seen some beautiful characters coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans.

No doubt in a short period she has created a huge fan base for herself who always look forward to her upcoming pictures, posts, and movies.

Having said that, a particular glimpse has gone viral on social media where the actress Ananya Panday was seen travelling in Mumbai local train along with the actor Vijay Devarakonda for the promotion of their upcoming movie Liger.

People are appreciating and praising the simplicity of the actors but on the other hand, the actress is getting trolled too, check out the comment below.

As we can see from these comments netizens are focusing on the word ‘struggle’. They are saying “ab Pata Chala real struggle Kya Hota Hai’. Whereas many people are not liking the way she is behaving and reacting to Mumbai local train.

Talking about the upcoming movie of Ananya Panday and Vijay Devarakonda, Liger is all set to hit the big screen on 25th August.

