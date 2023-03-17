Shocking! Ananya Panday gets trolled after a picture of her smoking goes viral

Ananya Panday was spotted smoking at one of the pre-wedding functions of her cousin Alanna Panday and she is getting trolled for it. Read on to know more...
Ananya Panday

MUMBAI: Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday got married yesterday. From the past few days, her pre-wedding festivities were going on and of course Ananya was attending it with her family.

A picture of Ananya recently went viral on social media in which she was seen smoking. Well, a lot of people jumped on her and trolled her for smoking.

Also Read: Ananya Panday gets trolled for her recent appearance at The Night Manager screening; netizens say, “Iske to 4...4 abs hain”

A Reddit user wrote, "Was not expecting Ananya to be a smoker." Then many reddit users started commenting on it. A user wrote, Dimag toh nahi hota yinlogo ke paas. Sirf cool dikhna hai." One more user wrote, "Crap, I didn’t know this. She is that beautiful and has such cute lips, can’t believe she is a smoker. Dang."

Well, earlier also a lot of celebs especially actresses were trolled for smoking like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Pakistani actress Mahira Khan (was clicked smoking with Ranbir Kapoor), and more.

To smoke or not to smoke is an individual choice, but of course, when you are a celebrity, all eyes are on you and people feel that celebrities, especially the actresses need to be perfect and should not smoke and drink.

Talking about Ananya’s movies, the actress will be seen in films like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled next, and Dream Girl 2. Ananya was last seen on the big screen in Liger which starred Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. The movie was a bilingual film, and it was a disaster at the box office.

Also Read: "Why is she gaining more weight", say netizens as they troll Ananya Panday on this latest video

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

