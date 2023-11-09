Shocking! A.R Rahman’s Chennai concert in trouble as fans complain of stampede and mismanagement, say “what a disgrace!”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 10:08
movie_image: 
A.R Rahman

MUMBAI: In the Indian music industry, if there is one name that can be undoubtedly called a musical maestro and a genius, it has to be AR Rahman. Not just nationally, but his music has been recognised internationally too as he is a recipient of two Oscars and two Grammys. His music can touch the soul of even the coldest of human beings, such is its power. However Rahman is now making headlines for a different reason.

Also Read- Celebrated composer A.R. Rahman adapts his iconic song Dhakka Laga Bukka as the anthem for Amazon Original Series Tandav

Recently the Highway composer had a concert in Chennai on 10th September and fans were furious as the management at the event was terrible and many could not even enter the premises despite having expensive tickets, due to the lack of space and a stampede-like situation. The show’s team has come under the scanner for horrible management. 

Check out some of the tweets and visuals posted by fans who shared glimpses from the chaos at the concert.

Also Read- Shocking! A R Rahman’s Pune Concert interrupted by police, here’s what happened

A.R Rahman has composed brilliant songs for films like Bombay, Roja, Jodhaa Akbar, Highway, Ghajini, Rockstar and many more. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly 

A.R Rahman Bombay Roja Highway Slumdog Millionaire Taal Movie News OK Jaanu Music TellyChakkar
