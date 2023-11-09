Shocking! A.R Rahman’s Chennai concert in trouble as fans complain of stampede and mismanagement, say “what a disgrace!”

MUMBAI: In the Indian music industry, if there is one name that can be undoubtedly called a musical maestro and a genius, it has to be AR Rahman. Not just nationally, but his music has been recognised internationally too as he is a recipient of two Oscars and two Grammys. His music can touch the soul of even the coldest of human beings, such is its power. However Rahman is now making headlines for a different reason.

Recently the Highway composer had a concert in Chennai on 10th September and fans were furious as the management at the event was terrible and many could not even enter the premises despite having expensive tickets, due to the lack of space and a stampede-like situation. The show’s team has come under the scanner for horrible management.

Check out some of the tweets and visuals posted by fans who shared glimpses from the chaos at the concert.

Hearing lot of complaints regarding AR Rahman concert. People couldnt enter the venue and returning home. Pathetic Management pic.twitter.com/AzPp9biI4C — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) September 10, 2023

@arrahman sir please see this. We got 2k gold ticket and we did not watch the show due to lack of space. @actcevents you guys over sold tickets, we were unable to come in & watch the show. Most of them returned due to lack of space. It is really unacceptable. WE NEED REFUND!!! pic.twitter.com/YlLJirH9bc — GKV MUSIC DIRECTOR (@GKV_Music_Dir) September 10, 2023

#ARRahmanConcert : The most bizarre experience ever !!!!!It was the worst ever concert that I have attended. VIP zone tickets were priced at 25000 and 50000 and there was no security , every zone was one. The organisers over-sold the ticketsThe seats were all off centre . Even… — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) September 10, 2023

A.R Rahman has composed brilliant songs for films like Bombay, Roja, Jodhaa Akbar, Highway, Ghajini, Rockstar and many more.

