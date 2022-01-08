SHOCKING! Arjun Kapoor shares a heartfelt note on people who have faced deep suffering in life

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor is one actor who has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos about his whereabouts on his social media handle. Recently, the actor took to his instagram where he wrote a heartfelt note on people who have faced deep suffering in life.

The picture read, "People who experienced deep suffering and are still gentle with others do not get enough credit. To not let the hard things that happened to you win is heroic work. To drop the bitterness and still live with an open heart despite it all is a massive gift to the world – Yung Pueblo."

Also read: Gossip! THIS is how Arjun Kapoor reacts to netizens’ trolls about the age gap factor between him and Malaika Arora Khan

He captioned the picture as, "To anyone who’s been thru this... Good on you for being a survivor a fighter & to anyone who knows someone who’s been thru it embrace them for making an effort to pick the pieces of their lives yet be kind decent & open even after their backbone has been snapped & shattered..."

Soon, the post went viral on social media and fans started commenting. One user wrote, "This was needed Thank you for the posts." The other fan commented that it reminds him of Shehnaaz Gill. Another wrote, "Yaar Arjun i hope you're fine you're posting cryptic things plz be happy and we want old Arjun back."

Well, there are lots of people out there who may have suffered a lot in the past few days due to Covid or something personal.

What do you have to say about the actor's cryptic post? Do let us know in the comments.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: INTERESTING! Arjun Kapoor shares unknown fact from when he was an assistant on the sets of Kal Ho Naa Ho