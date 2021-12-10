SHOCKING! Aryan Khan moves to High Court, wants modification in his bail condition

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan moved to the Bombay High Court where he seeks a modification in his bail condition in which he has to appear every week at the NCB office. As per bail, he has to appear at Narcotics Control Bureau’s office every Friday. As the investigation has been now transferred to a Special Investigation Team of Delhi NCB, the condition that he appear at the Mumbai office could be relaxed said the plea.

As per the application, he also requested that he should be accompanied by police personnel when he visits the NCB office due to the large amount of media persons waiting outside. His lawyers said that the application will be heard by the judges next week.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB on October 3 on charges of alleged possession, consumption, and sale/purchase of drugs following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. He was then granted bail by the high court on October 28.

In the bail, there were 14 conditions imposed by the High Court. He was asked to appear before the NCB every Friday. He cannot leave Mumbai without informing the agency and not to leave India without permission from the special NDPS court.

