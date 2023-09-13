Shocking! Avneet Kaur gets brutally trolled for her dress, netizens says, "only N***ty, no beauty"

Actress Avneet Kaur is getting some negative remarks for her outfit for a latest event, have a look at the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 11:38
movie_image: 
Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Actress Avneet Kaur has been grabbing the attention of the fans and blessing the internet feed over the time with her amazing videos and her sizzling pictures. She has been ruling the heart of the fans with her hotness and cuteness.

The fans indeed looks forward to the new post of the actress and now this new video  of the actress Avneet Kaur is getting viral as she was clicked attending an event. 

Indeed Avneet Kaur has grabbed the attention and attracted the eyeballs with her hot outfit, she is looking supremely hot and we really cannot take our eyes off her. But there are few who are trolling the actress for different reasons check out the comments.

Also read Woah! Shah Rukh Khan breaks the record of having the highest collections in one year

As we see many expressed they are not happy with the dress of the actress. They said she has eager to become top actress by wearing short cloths, also few said she is only into N***ty but has no beauty. Also few said over the time she has lost her charm.

Well, what are your views on the actress and on her dress, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read Woah! Shah Rukh Khan breaks the record of having the highest collections in one year

Avneet Kaur AVNEET KAUR HOT AVNEET KAUR SEXY AVNEET KAUR FANS AVNEET KAUR TROLLED BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLLED Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors ott news OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Wed, 09/13/2023 - 11:38

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Strong! Sahiba stands up to her bullies, a creepy admires
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
What! Kumkum Bhagya’s THIS well known actress confirms her exit from the show after nearly 3 years, Read on to know more
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
What! When Mahima Chaudhary opened up about her bitter divorce with Bobby Mukherji, “We were having issues…”
MUMBAI: Mahima Chaudhary is one of the most celebrated actresses of the hIndi Film industry. After making a praise...
EXCLUSIVE! Sagar Parekh on how life changed after Anupamaa: When it comes to people in the industry, mostly everybody knows me, I am surprised by the fact that the show has given me so much exposure
MUMBAI: Sagar Parekh is currently ruling several hearts ever since he has entered Star Plus' show Anupamaa. The actor...
Trolled! "Is she wearing dhoti for a party" netizens trolls actress Akansha Sharma
MUMBAI: Actress and youtuber Akansha Sharma has been grabbing the attention of the fans over the time with her amazing...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Interesting! A creepy man falls for Sahiba
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Mahima Chaudhary
What! When Mahima Chaudhary opened up about her bitter divorce with Bobby Mukherji, “We were having issues…”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mahima Chaudhary
What! When Mahima Chaudhary opened up about her bitter divorce with Bobby Mukherji, “We were having issues…”
Akansha Sharma
Trolled! "Is she wearing dhoti for a party" netizens trolls actress Akansha Sharma
Radhika Seth
Hottie Here are times actress Radhika Seth raised the temperature with her hotness
Satinder Kumar Khosla
RIP! Sholay actor Satinder Kumar Khosla aka Birbal passes away at 84
Welcome 3
Exclusive! “Unhe lagta hai ki hum purane ho gaye hain”, Nana Patekar reacts on not being part of Welcome 3
SHAH RUKH KHAN
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan breaks the record of having the highest collections in one year