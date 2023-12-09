Woah! Shah Rukh Khan breaks the record of having the highest collections in one year

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is among the most loved actors to have graced the Indian Film Industry. His body of work spans across 4 decades and through the years, he has been successful in wooing audiences of different eras and age groups.

The longevity of his career is clearly visible if we look at his first and last hit, which is over 31 years apart. Through the years, SRK has accomplished many remarkable feats but it seems like the year 2023 is going to trump all his past achievements, handsomely.

Pathaan was a box office rage and Jawan is looking to become an even greater force if the initial few days are anything to go by.

Pathaan and Jawan have cumulatively collected around Rs 793 crores nett (for the Hindi version alone) and by the end of Jawan's run, the number may go well over Rs 1000 crores and if lucky, even touch Rs 1100 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan has already become the highest grossing Indian actor in a single year, for the Hindi language domestically, that is within the first few days of Jawan's release.

The previous record was held by Akshay Kumar, whose 4 films grossed around Rs 746.50 crores cumulatively, in 2019. With Jawan still going strong and with Dunki still to come, SRK looks to become the only Indian actor to gross over Rs 1500 crores nett and over Rs 3000 crores gross worldwide.

The Jawan actor made such a record in the year 1995 as well, as he became the only actor from the newer generation to have had his films to cumulatively sell over 10 crore tickets in a calendar year.

In today's time and age, with so many alternative mediums to comsume entertainment and with reluctance of masses to step into theatres, SRK looks to sell around or over 9 crore tickets of his films this year, with an average of over 3 crore tickets per film. This shall be a huge achievement and something that will be remembered for years to come.

1. Shah Rukh Khan (2023) - Rs 793 crores (Pathaan + Jawan 5 days)

2. Akshay Kumar (2019) - Rs 746.50 crores (Kesari + Mission Mangal + Housefull 4 + Good Newwz)

3. Ranveer Singh (2018) - Rs 522.25 crores (Padmaavat + Simmba)

4. Salman Khan (2015) - Rs 510 crores (Bajrangi Bhaijaan + Prem Ratan Dhan Payo)

5. Sunny Deol (2023) - Rs 508 crores (Gadar 2 in 1 month)

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan) is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

