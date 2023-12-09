Woah! Shah Rukh Khan breaks the record of having the highest collections in one year

Shah Rukh Khan is among the most loved actors to have graced the Indian Film Industry. His body of work spans across 4 decades and through the years, he has been successful in wooing audiences of different eras and age groups.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 19:15
movie_image: 
SHAH RUKH KHAN

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is among the most loved actors to have graced the Indian Film Industry. His body of work spans across 4 decades and through the years, he has been successful in wooing audiences of different eras and age groups. 

Also read -OMG! Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident on set in Los Angeles, rushed to the hospital and undergoes surgery

The longevity of his career is clearly visible if we look at his first and last hit, which is over 31 years apart. Through the years, SRK has accomplished many remarkable feats but it seems like the year 2023 is going to trump all his past achievements, handsomely. 

Pathaan was a box office rage and Jawan is looking to become an even greater force if the initial few days are anything to go by. 

Pathaan and Jawan have cumulatively collected around Rs 793 crores nett (for the Hindi version alone) and by the end of Jawan's run, the number may go well over Rs 1000 crores and if lucky, even touch Rs 1100 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan has already become the highest grossing Indian actor in a single year, for the Hindi language domestically, that is within the first few days of Jawan's release. 

The previous record was held by Akshay Kumar, whose 4 films grossed around Rs 746.50 crores cumulatively, in 2019. With Jawan still going strong and with Dunki still to come, SRK looks to become the only Indian actor to gross over Rs 1500 crores nett and over Rs 3000 crores gross worldwide. 

The Jawan actor made such a record in the year 1995 as well, as he became the only actor from the newer generation to have had his films to cumulatively sell over 10 crore tickets in a calendar year. 

In today's time and age, with so many alternative mediums to comsume entertainment and with reluctance of masses to step into theatres, SRK looks to sell around or over 9 crore tickets of his films this year, with an average of over 3 crore tickets per film. This shall be a huge achievement and something that will be remembered for years to come.

1. Shah Rukh Khan (2023) - Rs 793 crores (Pathaan + Jawan 5 days)

2. Akshay Kumar (2019) - Rs 746.50 crores (Kesari + Mission Mangal + Housefull 4 + Good Newwz)

3. Ranveer Singh (2018) - Rs 522.25 crores (Padmaavat + Simmba)

4. Salman Khan (2015) - Rs 510 crores (Bajrangi Bhaijaan + Prem Ratan Dhan Payo)

5. Sunny Deol (2023) - Rs 508 crores (Gadar 2 in 1 month)

Also read - OMG! Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident on set in Los Angeles, rushed to the hospital and undergoes surgery

A man, Azad (Shah Rukh Khan) is driven by a personal vendetta to rectify the wrongs in society, while keeping a promise he made to his mother, years ago. He comes up against a monstrous outlaw Kaalee (Vijay Sethupathi), who has caused extreme suffering to many.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla 

 

 

 

 

 


 
 

Shah Rukh Khan SRK Pathaan JAWAN Akshay Kumar Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/12/2023 - 19:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Shreya Dave aka Kimaya from Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka on her first impression about Kushal and Shivangi, “Kushal and Shivangi have worked a lot earlier and they are very popular so I thought that they must be very strict but that’s not the ca
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Saavi Ki Savari: Exclusive! Sonam is finally exposed and begs for forgiveness from Nityam and Saavi!
MUMBAI: Saavi Ki Savaari is one of the newly launched shows of Colors TV, which has started catering a lot to the...
Exclusive! “Unhe lagta hai ki Hum purane ho gaye hain” Nana Patekar reacts on not being part of Welcome 3
MUMBAI: Welcome has been one of the most loved and successful franchise in Indian cinema and we know Nana Patekar and...
Woah! Shah Rukh Khan breaks the record of having the highest collections in one year
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is among the most loved actors to have graced the Indian Film Industry. His body of work spans...
Exclusive! “I wanted to make a genuine Superhero Movie and The Vaccine War is the one” Vivek Agnihotri
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri is currently grabbing the attention of the fans for his upcoming movie The Vaccine...
Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka: High Drama! Aradhana tries to contact Kimaya, Reyansh shocked by Aradhana's move
MUMBAI: Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’ has...
Recent Stories
Welcome 3
Exclusive! “Unhe lagta hai ki Hum purane ho gaye hain” Nana Patekar reacts on not being part of Welcome 3
Latest Video
Related Stories
Welcome 3
Exclusive! “Unhe lagta hai ki Hum purane ho gaye hain” Nana Patekar reacts on not being part of Welcome 3
Vivek
Exclusive! “I wanted to make a genuine Superhero Movie and The Vaccine War is the one” Vivek Agnihotri
The Vaccine War
The Vaccine War trailer out! A perfect tribute to the Indian doctors who fought against all odds
A.R Rahman
Must Read! AR Rahman’s daughters Raheema and Khatija break silence on the Oscar winner’s concert horror call it “Cheap Politics”
The Great Indian Family
The Great Indian Family trailer! Vicky Kaushal promises to touch sensitive issues with a dose of family drama
Shah Rukh Khan
Shocking! Moviegoers demand a refund after watching Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan, see viral video to know why