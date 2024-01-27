Shocking! Bobby Deol kept himself engaged in running, drumming, and bike riding during the long wait for his debut; Says ‘I was 26 when my film was released, I was 22 when I started shooting for it…’

MUMBAI: This year's celebrations for actor Bobby Deol's 55th birthday would be more extravagant than ever, given the success of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. Even if the actor has many excellent films to his name, Barsaat, his first feature, is still in people's memories. Although the actor created several fashion and dance trends with the movie, the release of the picture did not go as planned. Bobby mentioned that the movie, which was originally slated to be directed by Shekhar Kapur, was delayed for four years after the director left the project.

Shekhar left the filming 27 days after it started since he was offered the chance to direct Bandit Queen at the time. Bobby claimed that he was annoyed by the script's modifications. The actor was so negatively impacted by the delay that his celebrity father Dharmendra had to intervene and speak with Shekhar.

Bobby stated, “I started shooting for the film very early and Shekhar Kapur was the director. We shot for the film for 27 days. He then got an offer from Hollywood to make Bandit Queen. Shekhar said, ‘I will do Bandit Queen and come back to do Barsaat,’ But my father told him that he didn’t want to delay it. He told Shekhar, ‘You go do your film, I will find somebody else.’ And I think Rajkumar Santoshi was waiting to direct my film. I got lucky with him.”

However, after a new director was brought on board, the script underwent several modifications that left him feeling confused and stressed out. “I was 26 when my film was released, I was 22 when I started shooting for it. After Shekhar left I had to wait for a year or so for the shooting to start again. Even then it took two years to make. The script kept changing. I took up running, playing drums, bike riding and other things to fit into different character requirements according to the changes in the script. It was frustrating,” he said.

Twinkle Khanna costarred in the movie, which was filmed in several domestic and foreign locales, including London, Manali, and Italy. Bobby is seen fighting with a tiger in one of the photos. The actor disclosed that a trained Siberian tiger was used in the photo, along with a piece of meat tied to the actor's shoulder to get the ideal pose.

The actor remembered the action scene and stated, in an interview, “We shot it in Italy. We learnt there was someone who had trained Siberian tigers. He had a small zoo of his own. I did the fight with the tiger there. They had just trimmed his nails. They would have a piece of meat close to my neck so the tiger jumps on you and goes for the meat. I had to stop him with my hand. His paws were so heavy that when he would get tired, he would place his paws on me and I would get pushed down.”

Along with numerous more movies, Bobby's career selections include Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Soldier, Dillagi, Ajnabi, and many more. It's interesting to note that the actor now appears eager to investigate the Southern film industry. Bobby will appear in the upcoming Telugu films Nandamuri Balakrishna and Hari Hara Veeru Mallu, as well as Suriya's Tamil historical drama Kanguva.

Credit – The Indian Express