Shocking! Celina Jaitley gives it back to a netizen who claims that the Golmaal Returns actress slept with both Fardeen Khan and his father Feroz Khan

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/12/2023 - 13:02
MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley made her debut in 2003 after winning the Miss India title in 2001. The actress has been part of several successful Bollywood films like Golmaal Returns, No Entry, among others. Now, Celina is quite active on social media and has been in a war of words with Umar Sandhu, who claims to be a movie journalist. The latter tweeted that Celina is the only Bollywood actress who has slept with both father and son namely; Firoz Khan and Fardeen Khan.

Also Read - Celina Jaitley posts a sensitive note on demise of her baby on World Premature Day, says 'We survived on hope'

Replying to his offensive tweet with a strong reply Celna wrote, “Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take action”

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Umar Sandhu has made offensive and shocking claims about a Bollywood actor. Previously he had mocked Salman Khan saying that he uses botox and fillers to look young and has a plastic face.


Also Read :Human rights of every individual are above all other rights: Celina on Sec 377

What do you think of Celina’s reply?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

