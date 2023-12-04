Shocking! Celina Jaitley gives it back to a netizen who claims that the Golmaal Returns actress slept with both Fardeen Khan and his father Feroz Khan

MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Celina Jaitley made her debut in 2003 after winning the Miss India title in 2001. The actress has been part of several successful Bollywood films like Golmaal Returns, No Entry, among others. Now, Celina is quite active on social media and has been in a war of words with Umar Sandhu, who claims to be a movie journalist. The latter tweeted that Celina is the only Bollywood actress who has slept with both father and son namely; Firoz Khan and Fardeen Khan.

Replying to his offensive tweet with a strong reply Celna wrote, “Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take action”

Dear Mr Sandhu hope posting this gave you the much needed girth & length to become a man & some hope to cure you of your erectile dysfunction. There are others ways to fix your problem..like going to a doctor, you must try it sometime! #celinajaitly @TwitterSafety pls take action https://t.co/VAZJFBS3Da — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) April 11, 2023

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Umar Sandhu has made offensive and shocking claims about a Bollywood actor. Previously he had mocked Salman Khan saying that he uses botox and fillers to look young and has a plastic face.

Credit-Spotboye