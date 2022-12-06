Shocking! Check out THESE actresses who could not make a career in Bollywood despite showcasing their bold side

MUMBAI: Several Bollywood actresses performed bold scenes in movies and grabbed attention with their exceptional performances. Recently, Esha Gupta mesmerized everyone with her bold scenes in ‘Aashram 3’ series. Netizens could not stop praising Esha for her performance.

But few divas disappeared within no time and could not make a career in the Bollywood industry. Mallika Sherawat, Udita Goswami, Tanushree Dutta, Sherlyn Chopra, and more actresses could not make a career in Bollywood.

Mallika Sherawat got fame from Khwaish film and gained a lot of fame with her performance in Murder.After doing several films, she disappeared from Bollywood.

Udita Goswami was seen in films like Zeher, Aksar and much more. How can we forget her performance in Himesh Reshammiya's song ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’.



Koena Mitra set the screens on fire with her song Saki Saki. She was last seen in Bigg Boss 13.

Geeta Basra got married to cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She showcased her bold style in some films like The Train.

Sherlyn Chopra's performance in Timepass and Red Swastik shocked everyone. She showcased her bold style in Bollywood, but the makers stopped giving her work.



Celina Jaitley stopped getting work after Janasheen. Netizens praised her performance in the film.

Neha Dhupia was seen in several Bollywood films and praised everyone with her hot and bold avatar. She was last seen in 'Thursday' film.

Meghna Naidu's song Kaliyon Ka Chaman and her performance in Havas film left netizens impressed. But, soon she left the industry.



Sameera Reddy got fame from Musafir film but disappeared from the industry. The actress is currently spending quality time with her family.



Tanushree Dutta got fame from the song ‘Aashiq Banaya Aapne’ and created a storm with her presence. Later, she went to America.



Credit: BollywoodLife







