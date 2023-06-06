Shocking! "Daughters in bikini with dad is not Indian culture", netizens troll Jahnvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor for their latest holiday picture

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are getting some unhealthy comments with regards to the viral bikini picture along with their father Boney Kapoor. Have a look at the comments.
MUMBAI : Actress Janhvi Kapoor has been grabbing attention of the fans and winning hearts with her beautiful acting. On the other hand, her sister Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut, but has never fail to grab eyeballs with her sizzling looks. 

This latest picture of the sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor along with their father Boney Kapoor is getting viral all over the internet. In this picture, the daughters are seen posing with their father in bikini and swimwear and this has not gone down well with the audience. 

As we can see in the above comments, many express disappointment with the daughters posing with their father wearing a bikini. They question their urgency of clicking a picture with their father and suggest them to wear clothes before doing the same. 

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading TellyChakkar. 

