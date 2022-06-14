Shocking! Deepika Padukone briefly hospitalized for this reason

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad after she complained of uneasiness. As per sources, Deepika felt uneasy on the sets of her upcoming film Project K and was immediately taken to the hospital. After being attended to by doctors, she is now recuperating and back on set, shared sources.

Project K marks Deepika’s first film with Prabhas. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a pivotal role. Earlier this year, on Guru Purnima, Amitabh Bachchan gave the muhurat shot of the much-awaited Prabhas-starrer. Prabhas shared a picture from the sets and gave Bachchan the title of “Guru of Indian Cinema.” “On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema!… it now begins!! #ProjectK” he captioned the picture.

Speaking about the movie, director Nag Ashwin had earlier shared in a statement, “I’m very excited to see Deepika play this character. It is something no mainstream lead has done before and will be quite a surprise for everyone. The pairing of Deepika and Prabhas will be one of the main highlights of the film, and the story between them, I believe will be something audiences will carry in their hearts for years to come.”

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone could feature in Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. The rumours come months after filmmaker Karan Johar announced superstar Shah Rukh Khan's appearance in the film. Deepika is expected to have a smashing cameo in Brahmastra, and it seems that she readily agreed given her fantastic equation with both Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji since Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

