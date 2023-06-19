Shocking! Dialogue writer of Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir gets viral all over internet as two of his interviews contradict each other

As we all know, dialogues of movie Adipurush is getting trolled all over. Dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir is getting viral all over the internet as two of his interviews contradict each other.
Shocking! Two different statements contradicting each other of Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir is getting viral all ov

MUMBAI:Movie Adipurush which has Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the leading role is the current talk of the town, the movie which is directed by Tanhaji director Om Raut is grabing the attention of the fans not only because of the huge scale and the big banner but also because of some mixed to negative reaction which are coming from the fans and audience all over the nation.

We can see many videos which are floating all over the internet where the fans and audience are expressing big disappointment after watching the movie and they have complains with regards to the story which has been manipulated from Ramayan and also the dialogues of the movie which they arr saying are very weak.

And now there is a video which is getting viral all over the internet where the dialogue writer of the movie Adipurush Manoj Muntashir is saying two different things in different interview.

also read-Shocking! “I am unfollowing you Kriti”, netizens troll actress Kriti Sanon as she drops Adipurush's box office collection

link here

In the first video we can see the writer Manoj Muntashir is saying that people have seen Ramayan and they will get exactly what they have seen and heard in Ramayan, on the other hand there is another video where the dialogue writer is saying that he has never said that the movie is based on Ramayan, it is just a basic inspiration which has been taken from Ramayan.

Well, this video of the writer Manoj Muntashir is getting viral all over the internet where he is saying two different things in 2 different interviews.

What are your views on this video and on dialogues of the movie Adipurush, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

also read-Must read! With Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer releasing in the month of December, the December month gets crowded, check out the releases in the month

Shocking! Two different statements contradicting each other of Adipurush dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir is getting viral all ov
Shocking! Dialogue writer of Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir gets viral all over internet as two of his interviews contradict each other
