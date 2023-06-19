Shocking! Dialogue writer of Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir gets viral all over internet as two of his interviews contradict each other

MUMBAI:Movie Adipurush which has Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the leading role is the current talk of the town, the movie which is directed by Tanhaji director Om Raut is grabing the attention of the fans not only because of the huge scale and the big banner but also because of some mixed to negative reaction which are coming from the fans and audience all over the nation.

We can see many videos which are floating all over the internet where the fans and audience are expressing big disappointment after watching the movie and they have complains with regards to the story which has been manipulated from Ramayan and also the dialogues of the movie which they arr saying are very weak.

And now there is a video which is getting viral all over the internet where the dialogue writer of the movie Adipurush Manoj Muntashir is saying two different things in different interview.

In the first video we can see the writer Manoj Muntashir is saying that people have seen Ramayan and they will get exactly what they have seen and heard in Ramayan, on the other hand there is another video where the dialogue writer is saying that he has never said that the movie is based on Ramayan, it is just a basic inspiration which has been taken from Ramayan.

Well, this video of the writer Manoj Muntashir is getting viral all over the internet where he is saying two different things in 2 different interviews.

