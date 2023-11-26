Shocking! Did You Know? Anupam Kher was the first choice for Mogambo from Mr India but replaced with Amrish Puri

MUMBAI : The legendary figure Mogambo and the late Amrish Puri immediately spring to mind when we discuss well-known Bollywood villains. With his stirring portrayal of the demonic Mogambo in Mr India (1987), legendary actor Amrish Puri immortalised the character on screen. The Mr. India film, directed by Shekhar Kapur, was a box office hit and its characters have developed a cult following.

Who can forget the famous voice of Amrish saying, "Mogambo khush hua"? Despite not being the first option for the part, it appears that the late, great actor was destined to portray it. Yes, Amrish Puri wasn't initially slated to play Mogambo, but the role of the cunning genius was signed to another well-known actor.

Originally, Mr. India director Shekhar Kapur cast Anupam Kher in the part of Mogambo. Anupam Kher felt let down by Mr India's replacement. However, he was just astounded by Amrish Puri's outstanding portrayal of Mogambo.

Anil Kapoor, the actor's closest friend, was involved in replacing Anupam Kher. Anupam delivered this shocking revelation on The Anupam Kher Show back in 2018.

As Anupam Kapoor was hosting Sonam Kapoor, Anil's daughter, and Arjun Kapoor, his nephew, he disclosed that he had signed to play the antagonist in Mr. India, but Anil was responsible for replacing him. Anupam Kher expressed, "Aaplog jaante hain ki Mr. India mein Mogambo ka role main karna waala tha? Aur mujhe nikalwaane mein kiska bada haath tha? Anil Kapoor sahab ka! Frustration mein main Javed (Akhtar) saahab se milne gaya aur unhone kaha ki wo role Amrish Puri ji kar rahe hain, aur mujhe sunke bada dukh hua.”

He added, "Iske baad main aur Anil bahut aache dost ban gaye, aur chaar-paanch saal pehle, mujhe bolte hain, tereko pata hai kisne nikala tha? Maine poocha kisne? To bolte hain, maine! Kitna accha kaam kiya na..maine puccha kya accha kaam kiya? To kehta hai dekh kitna accha kaam kiya role kiya Amrish Puri sahab ne!"

