Shiv Shastri Balboa actor Anupam Kher says, “Writers are letting their imagination fly and that’s a very lucky phase to be in” – Exclusive

Chemistry between you and Neena Gupta is one of the highlights of the trailer. So, how was it to team up with her again?

We have been working on stage together for a long time, but this is our second film together after Uunchai where we are both happy with what we are doing on screen. When actors are happy with the roles then the chemistry works out well and the comfort of working with somebody who is brilliant and you know that you can trust the person and depend on is a great joy. Also, the story is so funny and so interesting, so, it was a joy ride all through.

A bench scene in the trailer reminds us of your play Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha, so was it purposely shot that way to get a connection with the play?

No it was not purposely done that scene was written on a bench. When we were also sitting there, we clicked pictures and thought that here we can stage Mera Woh Matlab Nahi Tha.

Nowadays, veteran actors are getting great roles. So, do you think that at this stage of your career you are rediscovering yourself as an actor?

I think it’s the writers also who are rediscovering, they are not limiting themselves and they are young writers. They are letting their imagination fly because somewhere they know that I can approach certain people who can fit into my imagination and that’s a very lucky phase to be in. Whatever scripts I am reading or finalising, they are phenomenal scripts with great opportunities for people like us who have done so much work.

