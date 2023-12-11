Shocking! Did You Know? Once Ranbir Kapoor candidly opens up about protesting against Karan Johar for his show; Says 'He's making money out of us'

Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: The 8th season of Koffee With Karan has been garnering a lot of attention already. Not just for this season, although Koffee With Karan has always been the talk of the town since on the show, a number of stars and actresses reveal some juicy secrets or feel pressured in some way to reveal personal information. However, as we all know, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's presence on the first episode of KWK season 8 brought a lot of attention to themselves with their remarks about their "open relationship."

People have been waiting for other Gen-Z couples to steal the stage amid all of these going on. Ranbir Kapoor, a frequent guest on KWK, disclosed that he genuinely got tired of the show and considered conducting a protest.

Ranbir Kapoor attended the AIB Podcast back in 2017. Ranbir Kapoor was questioned if he was sick of the show Koffee With Karan during the interview. Ranbir responded to this directly, stating that he was genuinely exhausted. Ranbir also stated that he was forced to participate in season 5 (2017) and disclosed that he made it very evident to Karan Johar that he was not interested in going there.

Ranbir also stated that, because they felt that the situation was unfair, he and Anushka Sharma were about to hold a protest and unite the entire industry.  Ranbir said, "I am. I was forced this season. I told him ‘I don’t wanna come’ and me and Anushka (Sharma, his co-star in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil) were actually going to protest and bring the entire film industry together because it’s not fair.”

Ranbir Kapoor also discussed the criticism that the actors have faced because of the disclosures they made on the program. He claimed that although stars must endure criticism in return for being on the show, Karan has been earning off of the industry's actors. Ranbir mentioned, "He is making money out of us. We come and we get screwed through the year. And it’s not right."

Additionally, Ranbir Kapoor discussed the issues with the program Koffee With Karan. According to the actor, the primary issue with the show is that the actors and actresses are too comfortable with Karan Johar and get chatty, not realizing that a billion people are watching them and paying attention to everything they say.

Ranbir stated, "That’s the problem with Koffee With Karan. You know him so well that you are comfortable and chatting and you don’t realise that a billion people are watching and taking every word of yours so seriously.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis

