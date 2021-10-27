SHOCKING! Did You Know these Bollywood celebs too faced Sameer Wankhede in the past

MUMBAI: NCB officer Sameer Wankhede is currently making headlines as he is investigating Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s drug case.

Amid the drug case, he is being accused of extortion and other allegations by the Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Nawab Malik.

Even the witness Prabhakar Sail in Aryan’s case has leveled corruption allegations against Sameer. But did you know that SRK and other Bollywood celebs have had an encounter with Sameer Wankhede in the past too? Take a look:

1.Shah Rukh Khan

Back in 2011, Shah Rukh was detained at the Mumbai airport while he was returning from Holland and London by Sameer Wankhede. The superstar was returning to the 'bay with his family. Reportedly, SRK was carrying 20 bags and his luggage was thoroughly checked at the airport and he was questioned for hours. Sameer, now an NCB officer, was Assistant Commissioner of Customs at that point in time. He questioned SRK and he later left the airport after paying Rs 1.5 lakh at the customs duty.

2.Anushka Sharma

Anushka was also caught by the NCB officer in 2011. She was stopped at the airport as she was carrying a necklace, earrings, a diamond bracelet, and two costly watches worth Rs 35-40 lakh. She was returning from Toronto. She was allowed to leave after 11 hours.

Also read: Life is beautiful post marriage, says Pandya Store actress Shiny Doshi

3.Katrina Kaif

In September 2012, Katrina was detained at the airport after she exited the premises without claiming her baggage. According to the reports, when her two assistants went to gather her baggage, Sameer Wankhede caught them and a penalty of Rs 12,000 was imposed on them as per the international alternate regulation act. They recovered Rs 30,000, two bottles of whiskey, and an Apple iPad from her assistant.

4.Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir was also caught by Sameer once. In 2013, he was stopped at the Mumbai airport for around 40 minutes. Reports suggest that he was detained as he was seen utilising a passage that was meant for airport employees and different officers. They recovered garments, sneakers, and costly perfumes from him.

5.Mika Singh

Mika Singh was stopped at the airport in 2013. He was returning from Bangkok and was trying to exit the airport without declaring a quantity of Rs 9 lakh. After his bag was scanned by the officers, sunglasses, perfumes, and alcohol bottles were recovered.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Model coordinator Dipti Shah casts Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Tanmay Rishi in her upcoming project

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and gossips.

Credits: TOI