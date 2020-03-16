Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled for her dressing again; netizens say “all her dresses look like inner slips”

Actress Disha Patani is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for her latest public appearance. Netizens are saying ‘Chhoti Bacchi ke kapde pahan ke aa gai kya’

MUMBAI : Actress Disha Patani has once again grabbed the attention of the fans with her recent public appearance as she was promoting her upcoming movie titled Ek Villain Returns. No doubt the pictures and posts coming from the side of the actress are the much-awaited ones as fans always look forward to the public appearances of the actress Disha Patani.

A particular video of the actress has gone viral on social media as she stepped out for the promotion of her movie. The actress is looking like a doll in this outfit and she is getting some beautiful comments for this dress, but a few people did not like the dress and started trolling the actress.

As we can see, netizens have made comments saying ‘Chhoti bacchi ke kapde pahan ke aa Gai ho kya’, whereas many people have commented that most of the time she wears inner slips and she forgets to wear the outer dress.

What are your views on these comments coming from the side of the netizens for actress Disha Patani and her dressing sense, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the movie Ek Villain Returns, it also has John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria, and it is all set to hit the big screen on 29th July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Latest Video