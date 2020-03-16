Bravo! “For some reason, the eyeballs are always on women’s choices,” says actress Alia Bhatt about change in her professional life due to pregnancy

She said, “everything a woman does is put in headlines. Whether she has decided to become a mother, she is dating somebody new, she is going for a cricket match or on a holiday. For some reason, the eyeballs are always on women’s choices.”

MUMBAI : Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are amongst the most adored couples of Bollywood and the fans couldn’t take their eyes off the couple when they got hitched this year. Not only that, the lovely couple has also announced that they are pregnant and will soon be welcoming a baby.

Soon after, the netizens had a lot of reactions to them; where some hailed best wishes, there were also some memes circulating around the news. Alia is ever since being asked about how her life has been changing since pregnancy and she has been brazen when answering such questions.

Alia Bhatt raises a question about why should anything change in her life only because she is young and pregnant. In a latest interview the actress points out that having a child shouldn’t change her professional life.

She said, "everything a woman does is put in headlines. Whether she has decided to become a mother, she is dating somebody new, she is going for a cricket match or on a holiday. For some reason, the eyeballs are always on women's choices. What I consciously want to do is follow my heart and go with my instinct and gut. That's exactly what I have done through my professional and personal life and things have worked out beautifully."

She talked about the reactions to her pregnancy and said that just because she is pregnant shouldn’t change anything. She believes in focusing on her own decisions and things happen when they are least expected since great things just happen.

Latest Video