Hilarious! Alia Bhatt started crying on the sets of Varun Dhawan starrer This film, Scroll down to know the reason

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt made their Bollywood debut together in 2012 with Student Of The Year, directed by Karan followed by Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Kalank

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Brahmastra’ co-starring husband Ranbir Kapoor. Today we take you to the throwback when Alia Bhatt appeared on the Koffee With Karan Show season 5 with her Student of The Year co-star Varun Dhawan. Surprisingly, Varun revealed how Alia cried on the sets of their film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya for a silly reason.

Also Read: Exclusive! "My character is a big Alia Bhatt fan and he can go to any extent to meet her" Aakarshan Singh

Varun said that Alia Bhatt cried on the sets of Badrinath Ki Dulhania because there were only cheese balls on the menu and no diet food. During Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s appearance on Koffee With Karan in 2017, Varun Dhawan revealed Alia Bhatt started crying on the sets of Badrinath Ki Dulhania because she was hungry.

“Can you at least tell me why you are crying?” he asked her. “Because I am hungry,” she explained. When he asked her if there was no food, she tearfully replied, “No, they have cheese balls on the menu, I can’t trust this menu.”

Also Read: Oops! Kesariya song from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been viral for all the wrong reasons, see reactions

On the work front Alia Bhatt will be next seen with husband Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, followed by Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Ranveer Singh in the lead role that makes the directorial comeback of filmmaker Karan Johar.

