Oops! Kesariya song from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been viral for all the wrong reasons, see reactions

MUMBAI: Bollywood fans who have been smitten by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding snaps have one more thing on their bucket list. They want to see the dynamic chemistry of the pair bloom on the big screen. Although, the movie is months away from its release; Kesariya has been called the love anthem. Although the teaser of the song was loved by everyone, the track has managed to leave Twitterati in splits. Specifically, the "Love Storiya" part.

Also Read: Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor refused to share screen space with Sonakshi Sinha and the reason will leave you in splits

One user commented, “Talking about the song, it shows the love story of Isha and Ayan, and how they proclaim their love for one another at Varanasi.” Another wrote, “Excitement barbaad”. The third quoted as “Beech mein hagg diya piyaaaa #Kesariya”.

Also Read: Finally! Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji reacts to #BoycottBrahmastra, issues a public statement over Ranbir Kapoor’s controversy

The song has been crooned by Arijit Singh, while the lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music of the love song has been composed by Pritam. Talking about the song, it shows the love story of Isha and Ayan, and how they proclaim their love for one another at Varanasi.

Earlier, ‘Brahmastra’ trailer sparked controversies, after netizens criticised the trailer due to one of its scenes showing ‘Ranbir Kapoor wearing shoes in temple. However, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji recently clarified the controversy through a public statement.

Credit: The Free Press Journal