Oops! Kesariya song from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been viral for all the wrong reasons, see reactions

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Kesariya song from Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has taken the internet by storm and now the song has become the love anthem

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 11:26
movie_image: 
alia-ranbir

MUMBAI: Bollywood fans who have been smitten by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s wedding snaps have one more thing on their bucket list. They want to see the dynamic chemistry of the pair bloom on the big screen. Although, the movie is months away from its release; Kesariya has been called the love anthem. Although the teaser of the song was loved by everyone, the track has managed to leave Twitterati in splits. Specifically, the "Love Storiya" part.

Also Read: Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor refused to share screen space with Sonakshi Sinha and the reason will leave you in splits

One user commented, “Talking about the song, it shows the love story of Isha and Ayan, and how they proclaim their love for one another at Varanasi.” Another wrote, “Excitement barbaad”. The third quoted as “Beech mein hagg diya piyaaaa #Kesariya”.

Also Read: Finally! Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji reacts to #BoycottBrahmastra, issues a public statement over Ranbir Kapoor’s controversy

The song has been crooned by Arijit Singh, while the lyrics have been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The music of the love song has been composed by Pritam. Talking about the song, it shows the love story of Isha and Ayan, and how they proclaim their love for one another at Varanasi.

Earlier, ‘Brahmastra’ trailer sparked controversies, after netizens criticised the trailer due to one of its scenes showing ‘Ranbir Kapoor wearing shoes in temple. However, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji recently clarified the controversy through a public statement.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Brahmastra Kesariya Ayan Mukerji Love Storiya Amitabh Bachchan Nagarjuna Shah Rukh Khan Mouni Roy Deepika Padukone
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 07/18/2022 - 11:26

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
UNMISSABLE! You will be SURPRISED to see how Ulka Gupta prepped herself for this crucial scene in Star Plus' Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most popular shows on small screens. The show has...
Sexy Siren! Watch out for Chetna Pande’s hot and sexy bikini avatars
MUMBAI : Chetna Pande is an Indian television personality known for her role of Jenny in Dilwale and participation in...
Interesting! Estranged couple Krissann Barretto and Salman Zaidi roped in for THIS reality show
MUMBAI: MTVs’ upcoming new show MTVs Ex or Next has been taking the internet by storm with its new and exciting concept...
Exclusive! Actress Minoli Nandwana bags Mukta Dhond's upcoming show by Bits and Bots
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world. We have constantly given you all the...
Exclusive! Ravi Jhankal bags Mukta Dhond's upcoming show on Star Plus
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.We have constantly given you all the latest...
Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan: Exclusive! Ishaan locks Pakhi and Tara in a room?
MUMBAI : Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot, Colors TV's new serial Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is gaining a lot...
Recent Stories
alia-ranbir
Oops! Kesariya song from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been viral for all the wrong reasons, see reactions
Latest Video