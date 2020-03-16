Shocking! Ranbir Kapoor refused to share screen space with Sonakshi Sinha and the reason will leave you in splits

Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Shamshera’ poster is out and fans are gushing over his stunning looks while on the other hand Ayan Mukherji recently released the trailer of Brahmastra featuring the actor along with Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy

MUMBAI: Brahmastra actor Ranbir Kapoor romanced various Bollywood actresses in his films, however, the actor has reportedly refused to share the screen space with Dabangg queen Sonakshi Sinha. The Rockstar famed actor was not particularly excited to share screen space with Sonakshi as he believed that Sona looks much older than him and their pairing will not look convincing.

Sonakshi was then shooting her Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai 2, in which she has been paired opposite Imran Khan. Perhaps that made the actress hopeful about working with Ranbir. But unfortunately for Sona, Ranbir declined the film when he realised that the producers of the film were adamant on casting Sonakshi.

It's been more than a decade since both Ranbir Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha made their debut in the industry. While Ranbir tumbled all the way at the start with a debacle Saawariya in 2007, Sonakshi took off to a flying start with Salman Khan's Dabangg, which gave her much-needed recognition.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Brahmastra, which also stars his wife Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The movie is directed by Ayan Mukerji and presented by SS Rajamouli in 4 south languages. He also has Shamshera in his kitty.

