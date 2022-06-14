Superb! Ranbir Kapoor makes surprise social media appearance

MUMBAI: Brahmāstra – Part One: Shiva is written and directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Namit Malhotra, and Ayan (in his debut production) under the banners Dharma Productions, Prime Focus, and Starlight Pictures, in association with Star Studios. It stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Ranbir made a surprise social media appearance on Tuesday as he sent a video message for fans ahead of his film Brahmastra's trailer release from the film's social media handles.

Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media, much to the disappointment of the actor’s fans. But he did make a rare appearance on social media, on the official accounts of his upcoming film Brahmastra. In a video shared by the social media team of Brahmastra, the actor shared a message for his fans and expressed his excitement about the film’s trailer.

In the video, Ranbir can be seen sitting in a car, shooting the video himself on a phone on selfie mode. He says, "Guys, tomorrow is a special and wonderful day for me. The trailer of Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva comes out tomorrow. I know you all have been waiting for this film for a long time and I have been waiting for your responses. Actually andar se mar raha hoon" (I am dying inside).

Ranbir is here to get you ready for Brahmāstra's trailer!

The actor also spoke about the toll the film’s long-drawn production has taken on him. Brahmastra has been in production since 2017. “I don’t even know if I’ll ever again get an opportunity to be part of a film like Brahmastra again. We have given our blood, sweat, time, heart, soul, liver, kidney, everything to make this film and I truly hope that it excites, delights, and engages you guys,” he added.

Brahmastra makers had earlier roped in S.S. Rajamouli for promotions months in advance, which was quite a smart move. And with Chiranjeevi joining the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer, it's clear that producer Karan Johar and Director Ayan Mukerji is going all out to make a splash in the South.

