Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled for her dressing; netizens say she is trying to copy Nora Fatehi

Disha Patani is getting some unhealthy comments on social media with regards to her latest outfit. Netizens are saying that she is trying to copy Nora Fatehi.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 14:16
movie_image: 
Shocking! Disha Patani gets troll on her dressing netizens are saying she is trying to copy in Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani, who is known for her acting skills and good looks, has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her fashion sense. She is no doubt one of the major attractions coming from the Bollywood industry who knows how to grab the attention of the fans with her presence.

Actress Disha Patani is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Ek Villain Returns. We can see the team of the movie is visiting varied places for the promotion of the movie and we can also see both the actresses Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria giving some major fashion goals with their outfits. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

This particular video of actress Disha Patani has gone viral on social media and she is grabbing the attention of the fans with her fashion sense. Also, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress but few people have not liked the outfit of the actress and have started trolling her.

ALSO READ – (Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan is a FITNESS FREAK and these pictures are the PROOF)

As we can see the comments which are saying that the actress is trying to copy Nora Fatehi, earlier we have seen actress Nora Fatehi wearing a similar but in a different colour, also we can see actor Arjun Kapoor is getting trolled there are comments with regards to the nepo kid .

As we can see from the comments, netizens are saying that the actress is trying to copy Nora Fatehi. Earlier we have seen actress Nora Fatehi wearing a similar outfit but in a different colour. Also, we can see actor Arjun Kapoor is getting trolled, there are comments with regards to the ‘nepo kid’.

What are your views on this outfit of the actress Disha Patani and who do you think has aced the dress better, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the movie Ek Villain Returns, it is all set to hit the screen on 29th July.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Wow! Kareena Kapoor Khan is a FITNESS FREAK and these pictures are the PROOF)

EK Villain Returns Arjun Kapoor Disha Patani Tara Sutaria John Abraham Mohit Suri Bollywood News Bollywood movies Digital News Web series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 07/26/2022 - 14:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Zee TV actor Neeharika Roy from Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan opens about her love for Mumbai rains, their interesting Monsoon traditions, fun-filled memories and much more
MUMBAI: Monsoon is a season that everyone enjoys to the fullest. Be it going for long drives or feasting on pakodas or...
Unbelievable! Indore Residents take THIS drastic step after Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot goes viral
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot spread like wildfire on social media. Some people loved it, and since it’s...
Kriti Sanon to have a working birthday on the sets of Shehzada in Haryana this year!
MUMBAI: The leading lady of B-town, Kriti Sanon is always a hot topic through the year as she is constantly working,...
From treks to long drives and street food feasts, the cast of Kashibai Bajirao Ballal is having a gala time in Karjat during this Monsoon season
MUMBAI: Following the phenomenal success of Jodha Akbar and Jhansi ki Rani, Zee TV launched its biggest historical...
Shubh Laabh- Aapkey Ghar Mein: Disheartening! Shreya and Vaibhav separated forever
MUMBAI: Makers of the show ‘Shubh Laabh – Aapkey Ghar Main’ are leaving no stones unturned to grab the attention of the...
#MaAn Goals! Anupamaa and Anuj's tea party spells mature love BOLD AND CLEAR to the fans
Mumbai: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon to have a working birthday on the sets of Shehzada in Haryana this year!
Kriti Sanon to have a working birthday on the sets of Shehzada in Haryana this year!
Latest Video