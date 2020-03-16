Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled for her dressing; netizens say she is trying to copy Nora Fatehi

MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani, who is known for her acting skills and good looks, has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her fashion sense. She is no doubt one of the major attractions coming from the Bollywood industry who knows how to grab the attention of the fans with her presence.

Actress Disha Patani is now all set to be seen in the upcoming movie titled Ek Villain Returns. We can see the team of the movie is visiting varied places for the promotion of the movie and we can also see both the actresses Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria giving some major fashion goals with their outfits.

This particular video of actress Disha Patani has gone viral on social media and she is grabbing the attention of the fans with her fashion sense. Also, the fans are not keeping calm but are praising the actress but few people have not liked the outfit of the actress and have started trolling her.

As we can see the comments which are saying that the actress is trying to copy Nora Fatehi, earlier we have seen actress Nora Fatehi wearing a similar but in a different colour, also we can see actor Arjun Kapoor is getting trolled there are comments with regards to the nepo kid .

What are your views on this outfit of the actress Disha Patani and who do you think has aced the dress better, do let us know in the comments section below.

Talking about the movie Ek Villain Returns, it is all set to hit the screen on 29th July.

