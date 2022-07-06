Shocking! Divya Khosla Kumar gets massively trolled for her presence at an award function; netizens are saying she has paid fans

Divya Khosla Kumar is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for her presence at a recent award function. Netizens are asking what she has done apart from standing in a music video and doing disastrous movie Satyamev Jayate 2.

 

Divya Khosla Kumar

MUMBAI : Divya Khosla Kumar, who made her acting debut with the movie Satyamev Jayate 2, which has John Abraham in the leading role, is no doubt winning the heart of fans not only with her talent but also with the looks.

We have seen some beautiful pictures and posts of her that have defined hotness. As we all know, the entire industry was recently present at an award function, the videos and pictures of which are all over social media.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

Divya Khosla Kumar was also seen at the award function, and a few fans were cheering and calling out her name. No doubt the actress looks beautiful in the video.

But these pictures and the video are getting some unhealthy comments from a few netizens, and they questioning the presence of the actress at the award function. Check out the comments below.

Also read Pearl Puri case: Shocking! Divya Khosla Kumar reveals that Pearl was on a verge of singing a big Bollywood movie and now everything is lost

Netizens are asking why she is present at the award function. It it because of standing in a music video or for her underperformance in the movie Satyamev Jayate 2. Many people are calling them paid fans.

What are your views on Divya Khosla Kumar and these comments? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read Exclusive! It is a dream project for anyone: Shirley Setia on her upcoming movie Nikamma


 

