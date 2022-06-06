Exclusive! It is a dream project for anyone: Shirley Setia on her upcoming movie Nikamma

MUMBAI: Actress and singer Shirley Setia has been winning the hearts of fans with her amazing craft. The actress, who was seen in the movie Maska on Netflix, is now all set to be seen in the movie Nikamma, which has Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty in the leading roles.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, this is what Shirley Setia had to say on her movie and on working with Shilpa Shetty.

Shirley Setia on her movie Nikamma

Shirley Setia says that it has been a great experience working for Nikamma. She had auditioned for the character and had gone through several workshops to prepare for her character. She is very excited and thrilled about this project because it is la dream project for anyone. It is a proper entertainer. The movie has dance performances and some beautiful songs, which will be loved by fans.

Shirley Setia on the Nikamma moment in her life

Shirley Setia revealed that everyone has a phase in their life where they get scolded by their parents because of the mischief done by their siblings. Her younger brother had done exactly this, but her parents scolded her many times and called her nikamma.

Shirley Setia on working with Shilpa Shetty

Shirley Setia revealed that it was a fantastic experience working with Shilpa Shetty. She is one star who is very kind. Shilpa always suggested how to make a scene better and enhance it. Shilpa is one such actress who wanted everyone to put their best foot forward. As a newcomer in the industry, it was a great learning experience for her working with Shilpa, as she is a strong, independent, and inspiring woman.

No doubt we look forward to see what Shirley Setia has to offer in the upcoming movie Nikamma, which will hit the big screen on 17th June 2022.

