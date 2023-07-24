Shocking! Esha Gupta gets brutally trolled for her latest bikini photoshoot in support of FIFA women’s world cup

MUMBAI: Actress Esha Gupta is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the acting space, over the with her sizzling looks and her amazing characters in different she has been ruling the hearts of millions.

Recently we have seen the actress raising the temperature with her latest bikini clicks in support of FIFA women’s world cup. Indeed these pictures are grabbing the attention of the fans and setting gram on fire well, on one side where the fans are praising the actress for her hotness, on the other hand there are few who are brutally trolling her for her photoshoot.

In these comments many are saying she is becoming cheap, few are addressing her as Besharam, also calling her Uorfi Javed ki relative.

These are the comments coming from the audience for the actress Esha Gupta, what are your views on this and how will you rate her for hotness, do let us know in the comment section below.

