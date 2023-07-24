Shocking! Esha Gupta gets brutally trolled for her latest bikini photoshoot in support of FIFA women’s world cup

Actress Esha Gupta drops new pictures in bikini in support of FIFA women’s world cup, netizens trolls the actress have a look at the comments
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 19:17
movie_image: 
Esha Gupta

MUMBAI: Actress Esha Gupta is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in the acting space, over the with her sizzling looks and her amazing characters in different she has been ruling the hearts of millions.

Recently we have seen the actress raising the temperature with her latest bikini clicks in support of FIFA women’s world cup. Indeed these pictures are grabbing the attention of the fans and setting gram on fire well, on one side where the fans are praising the actress for her hotness, on the other hand there are few who are brutally trolling her for her photoshoot.

ALSO READ – (Must read! Radhika Apte to lead Tisca Chopra's first feature directorial instead of Kareena Kapoor Khan )

In these comments many are saying she is becoming cheap, few are addressing her as Besharam, also calling her Uorfi Javed ki relative.

These are the comments coming from the audience for the actress Esha Gupta, what are your views on this and how will you rate her for hotness, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – (Can't wait! Zeenat Aman to return to silver screen with film 'Bun Tikki', produced by Manish Malhotra )

Esha Gupta FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP Esha Gupta Hot Esha Gupta Sexy ESHA GUPTA TROLL BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news SHOWBIZ NEWS B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 19:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Must Read! This is what Sheezan Khan told Abhishek Nigam when the later joined Alibaba: Daastan-e- Kabul
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Lovely! Reyansh falling deeply in love with Aradhana
MUMBAI:  Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya and Jango actor Nirmal Chiraniyan to be seen in Mr. And Mrs. Mahi
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content we can see some great projects are being made and now keeping  the...
Exclusive! Jamtara actor Rohit Kp roped in for ott show Jango
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delivering some great news coming from the ott, movies and...
Wow! Bigg Boss Season 13 contestant Himanshi Khurana purchases a new home
MUMBAI : Himanshi Khurana is one of the most popular actresses and singers in the Punjabi film industry and she has a...
MTV Roadies Season 19: Shocking! Salman Khan becomes a peacemaker between gang leaders Gautam Gulati and Prince Narula
MUMBAI : MTV Roadies is one of the longest-running and most-viewed reality shows. This youth show has an immense fan...
Recent Stories
Nirmal Chiraniyan
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya and Jango actor Nirmal Chiraniyan to be seen in Mr. And Mrs. Mahi
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nirmal Chiraniyan
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya and Jango actor Nirmal Chiraniyan to be seen in Mr. And Mrs. Mahi
Kartik Aaryan
Wow! Kartik Aaryan to be honored with Rising Global Superstar award at Melbourne
Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari
What! Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have their parents’ approval?
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Interesting! Kareena Kapoor Khan no longer a part of Tisca Chopra’s debut directorial, Radhe Apte to play lead
ZEENAT AMAN
Can't wait! Zeenat Aman to return to silver screen with film 'Bun Tikki', produced by Manish Malhotra
Radhika Apte
Must read! Radhika Apte to lead Tisca Chopra's first feature directorial instead of Kareena Kapoor Khan