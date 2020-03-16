Shocking! Esha Gupta gets massively trolled for her latest picture, netizens are calling her ‘Besharam’

MUMBAI: Esha Gupta is no doubt one such actress who is known not only for her amazing acting contribution but also for her fitness and fashion. Over the time we have seen some amazing pictures and posts coming from the side of the actress Esha Gupta which have set the social media on fire and have grabbed the attention of the fans.

Esha Gupta is one such name who can be looked up not only when it comes to fashion but also fitness. Many times we have seen the actress grabbing the attention with her amazing fashion sense and getting some beautiful comments from the fans. But recently the actress is getting some unhealthy comments on social media for latest photoshoot.



As we can see the actress is looking very hot in these pictures and she is getting some beautiful comments for this, but there are a few people who did not like the outfit of the actress and have started trolling her.



As we can see in the comments, netizens are saying that slowly the Indian tradition is changing into the foreign tradition which is Besharami. On the other hand many people are saying that doesn't she have any clothes to wear and why she is wearing such revealing clothes. Many people are also saying give some work to the actress because she is doing such revealing photo shoots just to attract work.

What are your views on these comments coming for the actress Esha Gupta, do let us know in the comments section below.

On the professional front actress Esha Gupta will be next seen in the upcoming MX player web series titled Aashram chapter 3 which has Bobby Deol in the leading role.

