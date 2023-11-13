Shocking! Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife Nawaz Modi, after the latter is barred from attending his Diwali party, watch viral video

MUMBAI: Well known industrialist Gautam Singhania’s wife Nawaz Modi Singhania has shared a shocking video where she is outside as her husband’s Diwali party is going on inside. She is heard saying in the video that even though she was invited for it, now the security won't let her in. She is seen recording the whole scenario on her phone and is seen in a yellow Indian suit.

Check out the video here;

Nawaz who is the Founder of Body Art Fitness Centres is a Leading columnist, Life coach and a Motivational Speaker, was allegedly assaulted by husband Gautam Singhania at their Breach Candy home, where she suffered a broken collar bone. She was reportedly admitted to the Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre in Girgaon. She never filed any police complaint though.

After her video of not being allowed to attend her hubby’s Diwali party, went viral, Gautam has now announced his separation from Nawaz.

He wrote in a social media post, “This Diwali is not going to be the same as many in the past, said Singhania while mentioning about the bond they shared as a couple and as parents during their 32-year-long marriage. It is my belief that Nawaz and I will pursue different paths from here," mentioned Singhania announcing his separation while he also stated that the couple will however continue to do what is best for their two daughters Niharika and Nisa.”

He concluded, “Please respect this personal decision and kindly give us the space to settle all aspects of the relationship. Seeking your best wishes for the entire family during these times.”

