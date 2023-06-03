Indian Idol Season 13: Contestants to take fitness training from renowned trainer Nawaz Modi Singhania

The contestants of Indian Idol will be undergoing a fitness training session with Nawaz Modi Singhania and all of the contestants are super excited to be doing something different on the show.
MUMBAI:Indian Idol is one of the most popular reality singing shows. It has gained immense success on television consistently.

The previous season was a huge hit and the audience connected to each and every contestant. It was difficult to pick who the winner of the show would be.

Pawandeep Rajan emerged as the winner of the show and became a household name. Today, he has a massive fan following.

The last season was judged by Anu Malik, Sonu Kakkar, and Himesh Reshammiya, and the show was hosted by Aditya Narayan.

The new season of Indian Idol has begun and we have already seen how talented the contestants are on the show during their auditions, and it is tough for the judges to judge.

This season, the show is being judged by Vishal Dadlani, Himesh Reshammiya, and Neha Kakkar, and the show is hosted by Aditya Narayan.

All the contestants are giving their best in the show and it’s difficult for the judges and audience to decide who would be their favorite.

In the previous episode, we have seen how the contestants put their best foot forward and impressed Ranbir Kapoor with their singing talent.


In the upcoming episode, the contestants will be meeting renowned fitness trainer Nawaz Modi Singhania who would be training the contestants to be fit and would be showing them some exercises to how to be fit.

The contestants seem to be excited to try something new as they all feel that being fit is important.

Well, seems like the audience in the upcoming episode will get to know who would be the fit singer for the show.

Are you excited about the upcoming episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

