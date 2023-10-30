Shocking! Harrdy Sandhu opens up about being molested by a middle-aged woman while performing on stage at a wedding

MUMBAI: One of the most well-known singers in the music industry is Harrdy Sandhu. The well-known singer never misses an opportunity to get his audience moving to his catchy tunes. For those who don't know, Harrdy is now on his first tour in India. Additionally, he shared details of an unexpected situation he had to deal with while performing.

A video of Harrdy Sandhu recently circulated on Reddit, a discussion forum. The musician describes how a middle-aged woman molested him in the video. According to Harrdy, he was at a private wedding show about two years ago. The singer claimed that a middle-aged woman was dancing in front of him when she abruptly asked if she could join him on stage.

Also read: "Heartfelt Admiration: Sonali Bendre Offers a Rose to Harrdy Sandhu on India's Best Dancer 3!"

Harrdy Sandhu declared that he would not want the woman to step onto the stage since doing so would have encouraged other guests to follow. Harrdy said he had to give up because the woman would not budge. The singer revealed that the woman made him dance with her and that afterward, she asked to give him a hug. Harrdy revealed that the woman licked his ear when he gave her a hug.

Speaking further about the same topic, Harrdy said, "There was a private wedding show someone and a half or two years ago. In front of me, there was, in her, mid-30s, 40 or 45, between these ages a lady. She was dancing and telling me she wanted me to join me on stage. I told her, ‘If I call you, other people will also want that and it will be difficult’. But, she wouldn’t budge. She insisted on being on stage. Then, I gave in. I said, ‘aap aa jao’. She came up and requested to dance with me on a song. I said, ‘Okay, let’s do it’. We danced on one song and I said, ‘Okay, now are you happy?’ Then she went on to ask, ‘Can I hug you?’ I said okay. Brother, she hugged me and she licked my ear. Now, think about it. What if the roles were reversed? What could I have said? These things happen."

Harrdy Sandhu talked candidly about the challenging period in his life. The singer revealed that he began his career in slow music before moving on to commercial film. The singer claimed that he had little money in his bank account and couldn't even afford to pay Chandigarh rent or his car's installments.

Harrdy Sandhu was a cricket player for India's Under-19 team. Additionally, the singer disclosed in the same discussion that he got his name from the successful cricket player Robin Uthappa. Because Robin was from the South, Harrdy revealed that he incorrectly pronounced the singer's real name and called him Harrdy instead. Ever since it remained his moniker. For those who don't know, Hardevinder Singh Sandhu is Harrdy's real name.

Also read: Harrdy Sandhu completes decade in industry, thanks fans for their love

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywoodshaadis