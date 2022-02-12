Shocking! Here is why Shweta Nanda hate Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Nanda are indeed one of the most loved Nand-Bhabhi Jodi in Bollywood industry. No doubt the Bachchan family over the time grabs the attention of the fans and media for different reasons. For a long period of time fans assume that everything is good between Aishwarya Rai and Shweta Nanda.

But there news on social media which spoke about the unhealthy relationship between the two. Actually they both do not like each other. Of course they have to act like they do, in front of the media and public. But the reality is something else. Eventually everyone came to know about the cold war between them.

The truth is that Shweta never wanted Abhishek Bachchan to marry Aishwarya. She never wanted her as the Bahu of the Bachchan family. Shweta wanted Abhishek to marry his ex-girlfriend Karisma Kapoor. She was happy with their relationship. Shweta always considered Karisma as the perfect Bachchan Bahu. She wanted Abhishek to be the son in law of the Kapoor family but as we all know that did not happen.

For some unknown reason Amitabh Bachchan broke Abhishek and Karisma’s engagement. Shweta was against his decision as she wanted Karisma to be her brother's wife. She even tried to convince her parents and Abhishek, to reconsider that decision. But eventually Abhishek married Aishwarya.

Even Jaya Bachchan liked Aishwarya. The couple tied the knot in the year 2007 and now they have a daughter named Aradhya. Abhishek and Aishwarya have worked together quite often. First they became friends and then they eventually fell in love.

When Shweta found out about the decision to get married she went crazy. Reportedly Shweta was jealous of Aishwarya Rai’s looks. No doubt actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the beautiful actresses in Bollywood industry, so we can say that her divine beauty made her jealous.

There were other reasons as well. Reportedly her married life was not that happy and great. Even after being the daughter of Amitabh Bachchan, only few people knew her. It is said that, When she saw that Aishwarya was getting everything that she ever wanted, she could not tolerate it. And so since the day Aishwarya married Abhishek she received nothing but hate from Shweta.

We have also seen Shweta ignoring Aishwarya Rai in a party which was attended by the Bachchan family. It was also said that Shweta ignored Aishwarya and went directly to Karishma Kapoor which was not liked by Aishwarya Rai and she left the party early.

Well if all these reports are true, it is safe to assume that both of them hate each other.

